U.S. judge strikes down student loan forgiveness program
Federal education department says applications are no longer being accepted
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program.
"Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program," the education department said on its federal student aid website. "As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."
Fulfilling a campaign pledge, President Joe Biden announced in August plans to forgive up to $20,000 US in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 or households earning less than $250,000. The White House has estimated that more than 40 million people could qualify.
Already, about 26 million people have applied, and 16 million applications have been approved. However, because of court rulings, none of the relief has actually gone out. The Department of Education would "quickly process their relief once we prevail in court," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas ruled Thursday that Biden had overstepped his authority in creating the debt relief program without congressional approval.
"In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government," Pittman wrote.
Forgiveness likely to end up before Supreme Court
The administration has appealed that ruling.
Pittman's ruling came after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily stopped the program while it considers whether to impose a permanent ban. That case was brought by a half-dozen Republican-led states.
Student loan forgiveness is likely to end up before the Supreme Court.
People with student loan debt have not been required to make payments during the pandemic. But payments are set to resume, and interest will begin to accrue again, in January.
Biden has said the payment pause would not be extended again, but that was before the court rulings. It was not clear whether the pause might be continued while the legal challenges to the program play out.
As for loan forgiveness, the Education Department said on its website that it would hold on to the applications for those who have already applied.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?