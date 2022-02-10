Biden urges Americans in Ukraine to leave, says 'things could go crazy quickly'

The latest:

U.S. President Joe Biden says American citizens in Ukraine should leave, says 'things could go crazy quickly' as he takes questions on Russia-Ukraine situation in NBC interview.



Ukraine crisis now 'most dangerous moment' in Europe in decades, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says as diplomatic talks yield no real progress.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak with Biden and other world leaders Friday about the situation in Ukraine.



Ukraine trains citizen-soldiers for guerrilla warfare, says reservists could be called up to fight if Russia invades.

Russia is massing yet more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time, perhaps before the end of this month's Winter Olympics, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

In his starkest warning yet to Americans in Ukraine to get out, President Joe Biden said he would not send troops to rescue U.S. citizens in the event of a Russian assault.

"Things could go crazy quickly," Biden told NBC News, as he urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

Moscow denies plans to invade Ukraine, but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless a series of demands are met, including promises from NATO never to admit Ukraine and to withdraw forces from Eastern Europe.

Blinken, visiting Australia, told a news conference: "We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics."

The Beijing Games end on Feb. 20.

WATCH | Russian troops continue to mass at Ukraine border:

Increasing fear Russian military exercises are cover for possible Ukraine invasion Duration 2:07 Russia has launched huge joint military exercises with Belarus and there’s increasing fear that they are being used as a cover to escalate tensions with Ukraine or launch a possible attack. 2:07

"Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," Blinken said.

Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in neighbouring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.

Unsuccessful diplomatic efforts

Several Western countries launched diplomatic pushes this week to persuade Russia to back down, but Moscow brushed them off, yielding no concessions to French President Emmanuel Macron visited on Monday and openly mocking British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during a visit on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to discuss the situation with Biden and other leaders in a call on Friday.

Four-way talks in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, part of a longstanding peace process in a conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists, also yielded no progress on Thursday.

Paris said the Russian delegation had agreed to hold more talks but demanded Kyiv negotiate directly with the separatists, a "red line" that Ukraine has rejected since 2014.

WATCH | Ukrainians avoid panic amid prospect of war with Russia:

Ukrainians avoid panic amid prospect of war with Russia Duration 2:12 Ukrainians in Kyiv, the country's capital, are determined not to let the prospect of war with Russia cause panic or further damage to their economy. 2:12

U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces, said images taken on Wednesday and Thursday showed new deployments in several locations in western Russia, Belarus and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. The images could not be independently verified by Reuters.

In Crimea, Maxar identified 550 troop tents and hundreds of vehicles newly deployed at Oktyabrskoye airfield north of the city of Simferopol, as well as deployments near the towns of Novoozernoye and Slavne.

In Belarus, it identified a new deployment of troops, military vehicles and helicopters at Zyabrovka airfield near Gomel, less than 25 kilometres from the border with Ukraine. And in western Russia, it found a large new deployment of troops and forces at the Kursk training area, approximately 110 km to the east of the Ukrainian border.

Russia has not disclosed how many troops it has deployed and says it has the right to move forces around on its territory as it sees fit. It insists they pose no external threat.

Conflicting views on immediacy of threat

Western countries have mostly stood together in threatening economic sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine, but have given conflicting views on the immediacy of the threat.

The United States and Britain have both warned an invasion could come within days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the coming days would be the most dangerous moment in Europe's biggest security crisis for decades.

France's Macron, by contrast, has said he thinks Russia does not have designs on Ukraine, but wants changes to European security arrangements, and the existing Franco-German-led peace process for Ukraine's separatist conflict provides a way out.

Whatever its intentions, Moscow has responded dismissively as Western countries have tried to turn up diplomatic pressure.

Pictures of Macron, seated far away from Putin at the opposite end of a huge table in the Kremlin, went viral earlier this week and were widely mocked. The Kremlin said on Friday the seating was necessary because the French president had refused a COVID-19 test administered by Russian doctors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron sat across a sprawling table when they met in Moscow on Monday. (Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

French officials said waiting three hours for test results was impossible given Macron's travel schedule; French sources also said Macron's office was worried Moscow would sample his DNA.

Britain's Truss was treated to a public upbraiding at a joint Moscow news conference by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who described their talks on Thursday as a "conversation between a mute person and a deaf person."

On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cited a gaffe by Truss, who had to be corrected by her ambassador when she mistook two Russian provinces for parts of Ukraine, as evidence that Western governments were clueless.

"This is the reality in which we have to defend our position," he said.