Skip to Main Content
U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack

U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack

The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for its use of a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

Britain has accused Moscow of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin denies

The Associated Press ·
British police scoured sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in southwest England, as they searched for a container feared to be contaminated with traces of the deadly nerve agent Novichok. (Matt Dunham)/Associated Press)

The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for its use of a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

The State Department said Wednesday the sanctions will be imposed on Russia because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in the British town of Salisbury in March.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin vehemently denies.

Since the March attack, two other British nationals with no ties to Russia have been poisoned by the substance.

Following a 15-day congressional notification period, the sanctions will take effect on or around Aug. 22, according to a statement from the State Department.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us