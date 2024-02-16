U.S. reaction to Navalny death: 'Putin is responsible'

The reported death of Russia's opposition leader has landed in the midst of a momentous battle in Washington over whether to keep funding Russia's military adversary Ukraine.

President Joe Biden saluted the late Alexei Navalny as a brave, principled man who knowingly risked his safety by returning to Russia from exile in 2021.

At a news conference Friday, Biden made clear that he blames Russia's leader for the death, even if the exact cause isn't yet known: "[Vladimir] Putin [once] had him poisoned, he had him arrested, he had him prosecuted.... Putin is responsible."

He said he was outraged, but not surprised by the death, reported Friday by the prison service of the remote Yamalo-Nenets region where Navalny had been serving his sentence.

Biden then made a point aimed at politicians in his own country: He urged members of Congress to respond by passing a bill that would supply Ukraine with nearly $60 billion in weapons.

WATCH | Biden says 'History's watching' while addressing reported death of Navalny: Biden has ‘no doubt’ Putin is responsible in Navalny’s reported death Duration 2:04 U.S. President Joe Biden says 'we don't know exactly what happened' to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was reported dead by Russian officials. But Biden says there's 'no doubt' Navalny's death was a consequence of Russian officials — and Vladimir Putin.

"History is watching the House of Representatives," Biden said of the bill, which just passed the Senate but risks getting stuck in the Republican-led House.

When asked whether Navalny's death might serve as an impetus to pass the bill, Biden said: "I hope to god it helps." But it he called it ludicrous that it's taking so long, and took a dig at the House of Representatives for going on recess.

"It's about time they step up, don't you think? Instead of going on a two-week vacation," Biden said. "Two weeks! What are they thinking? My god. This is bizarre … This is outrageous."

Biden said he's also considering new sanctions, atop the ones he's already announced against Russia, but did not get into specifics: "We're looking at a whole number of options."

The reaction to Navalny's death on the U.S. right has been complex.

There have been myriad condemnations. But the Republican Party's primary frontrunner, Donald Trump, didn't mention it among his first two-dozen social media posts Friday morning.

WATCH | Trudeau says Navalny an inspiration to stand up against Putin: Trudeau reflects on Navalny's 'extraordinary courage' following reports of his death Duration 1:43 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Alexei Navalny was a fighter for human rights, democracy and standing up for the Russian people and the country's future. Navalny's reported death is a moment to reflect on his courage and inspiration and "double and triple down in our resolve" to stand up against Vladimir Putin, Trudeau added.

The Republican House leadership split the difference: Speaker Mike Johnson condemned the Russian leader but remained coy about what he intends to do with the military funding bill.

"Vladimir Putin is a vicious dictator and the world knows he is likely directly responsible," Johnson said in a statement. "This is the latest attempt to send a message to those working to confront Moscow's aggression. In the coming days, as international leaders are meeting in Munich, we must be clear that Putin will be met with united opposition."

He added that, as Congress considers the bill, the U.S. and its partners should use economic measures to cut off Putin's ability to fund his Ukraine war.