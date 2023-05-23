Who's running to be U.S. president in 2024

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott on Friday became the latest Republican to officially jump into the 2024 presidential race, joining Donald Trump and others in the growing list of Republicans and a few Democrats seeking to unseat President Joe Biden.

An announcement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected Wednesday.

Here is a list of the declared 2024 hopefuls from both parties.

The Republican Party

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been the frontrunner in the Republican race since declaring his candidacy last year, despite mounting legal issues. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

Trump announced his election campaign last November, even as he faced criticism from within his party over his support of candidates who performed badly in the 2022 midterms. He has been the frontrunner ever since, with a firm grip on his base. The 76-year-old former president even increased his standing in polls after he was indicted in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn star. At the same time, he remains unpopular with much of the U.S. electorate.

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley has touted her relative youth and diversity in the race against Biden and Trump. (Ryan Collerd/The Associated Press)

A former governor of South Carolina and Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Haley, 51, has emphasized her relative youth compared to Biden and Trump and her background as the daughter of two Indian immigrants. She has gained a reputation in the Republican Party as a solid conservative who has pitched herself as a stalwart defender of American interests abroad.

Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott formalized his candidacy in May. (Meg Kinnard/The Associated Press)

The only Black Republican U.S. senator declared his candidacy May 22. Scott, 57, has low name recognition outside his home state of South Carolina, but his optimism and focus on unifying his divided party have helped him draw a contrast with the more aggressive approach by some of his opponents. Scott supporters, however, acknowledge that while his sunny demeanour is a selling point it may not be enough to defeat the frontrunners.

Asa Hutchinson

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson has called on Trump to step aside to deal with his legal cases. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The former Arkansas governor launched his bid for the White House in April with a call for Trump to step aside to deal with his indictment. Hutchinson, 72, has touted his experience leading the deeply conservative state as proof he can deliver on policies Republican voters care about, citing his record with tax cuts and job creation initiatives as particular sources of pride. Still, his name recognition remains limited outside Arkansas.

Larry Elder

Larry Elder is making a longshot bid for the Republican nomination. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The conservative talk radio host ran unsuccessfully in California's recall election against Gavin Newsom. Elder, 71, announced his candidacy on Tucker Carlson's now-cancelled show on Fox News, and tweeted, "America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there."

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy is a political outsider who has joined the Republican race. (REUTERS)

A former biotechnology investor and executive, Ramaswamy, 37, launched a firm in 2022 to pressure companies to abandon environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives. He announced in February he was running for the Republican nomination. The political outsider remains a longshot candidate.

The Democratic Party

Joe Biden

Joe Biden is already the oldest serving U.S. president. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters )

U.S. President Joe Biden announced he would run again on April 25, four years to the day after he declared his 2020 candidacy. The 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest U.S. president ever, confirmed his intentions in a video in which he declared it his job to defend American democracy.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.<br><br>That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. <a href="https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy">https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y4NXR6B8ly">pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly</a> —@JoeBiden

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson is making her second run at the Democratic nomination. (Meg Kinnard/The Associated Press)

The best-selling author and self-help guru launched her second, longshot bid for the White House on March 23. She ran as a Democrat in the 2020 presidential primary but dropped out of the race before any votes had been cast.

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considered a longshot for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

An anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy, 69, is also making a longshot bid for the Democratic nomination. He is the son of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 during his own presidential bid. Kennedy has been banned from YouTube and Instagram for spreading misinformation about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic.