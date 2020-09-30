Oct. 15 presidential debate cancelled amid concerns over Trump's COVID-19 status
Trump balked at debate commission's proposal for virtual townhall format
The second presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.
The non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 face-off would be scrapped.
The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place "virtually" because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.
Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.
Trump's team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president's doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.
But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.
The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn., is still on.
