U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making him the most senior White House official to be found positive amid the pandemic.

"He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," the White House said in a statement. "There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice-president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted."

The White House has said staff is regularly tested for the virus.

A U.S. military member who works at the White House as a valet tested positive for coronavirus in May as did Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller.

A small number of those in Congress have tested positive for the virus, including Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

