U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but there is no risk of exposure to Trump or Vice-President Mike Pence, the White House said in a statement.

O'Brien, 54, is the highest-ranked member of the Trump administration known to have tested positive

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien, seen at a briefing on counternarcotics operations in Doral, Fla., on July 10, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House said Monday his symptoms were mild and that Donald Trump and Mike Pence were not at risk of contracting the virus as a result. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

"He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," the White House said in a statement. "There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice-president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted."

The White House has said staff is regularly tested for the virus.

A U.S. military member who works at the White House as a valet tested positive for coronavirus in May as did Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller.

A small number of those in Congress have tested positive for the virus, including Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

WATCH l After weeks of trying to hold traditional convention, Trump announces cancellation:

U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled a portion of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla., saying the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in that state makes a large gathering unsafe. 2:01
