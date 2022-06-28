Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping convicted sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The sentencing was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Prosecutors said Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children hundreds of times, over more than a decade, and couldn't have done so without the help of Maxwell, his longtime companion and one-time girlfriend.

In December, a jury convicted Maxwell of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges.

More to come