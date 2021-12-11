At least 70 feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes tear through several states

At least 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes and severe weather tore through multiple states late Friday and into Saturday morning, causing catastrophic damage.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference on Saturday that the death toll may exceed 100.

"This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state's history," Beshear said.

The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. Beshear said about 110 people were in the Mayfield factory when the tornado hit.

This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history, with multiple counties impacted and a significant loss of life. I have declared a state of emergency and submitted a request to <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS</a> for an immediate federal emergency declaration. <a href="https://t.co/KmMOl95t1N">https://t.co/KmMOl95t1N</a> <br>1/2 <a href="https://t.co/Xj5DgTZp1Z">pic.twitter.com/Xj5DgTZp1Z</a> —@GovAndyBeshear

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said search-and-rescue teams are still going through the rubble of the candle factory but don't yet have a number for how many people have died.

"We just can't confirm a number right now because we are still out there working, and we have so many agencies involved in helping us," Burgess said.

She said rescue crews are using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory in western Kentucky. Coroners have been called to the scene and bodies have been recovered, but she didn't know how many. She said it could take a day and potentially longer to remove all of the rubble.

Beshear said the tornado touched down for 227 miles (365 kilometres) — more than 200 in his state — and deaths were feared in 10 counties.

U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday that he was briefed on the situation and pledged that the affected states would "have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue."

'Everything came down on us'

Kyana Parsons-Perez, a factory employee, was trapped under 1.5 metres of debris for at least two hours until she was freed by rescuers.

In an interview with the Today show, she said it was "absolutely the most terrifying" event she had ever experienced. "I did not think I was going to make it at all."

Just before the tornado struck, the building's lights flickered. She felt a gust of wind, her ears started "popping" and then "Boom. Everything came down on us." People started screaming, and she heard Hispanic workers praying in Spanish.

The collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, where workers were present when a tornado came through during the night in Mayfield, Ky., is pictured on Saturday. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Among those who helped rescue the trapped workers were inmates from the nearby Graves County Jail, she said.

"They could have used that moment to try to run away or anything, but they did not. They were there, helping us," she said.

Rescue crews at Amazon centre

Meanwhile, at least one person died after severe weather struck an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill., police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters Saturday morning. The roof of the building was ripped off, and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.

Two people at the facility were taken by helicopter to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment, Fillback said. The chief did not know which hospitals the two had been taken to, or their conditions. Edwardsville is about 40 kilometres east of St. Louis.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the damage was caused by straight-line storms or a tornado, but the National Weather Service office near St. Louis reported "radar-confirmed tornadoes" in the Edwardsville area at around the time of the collapse.

About 30 people who were in the building were taken by bus to the police station in nearby Pontoon Beach for evaluation.

Safety personnel and first responders survey a damaged Amazon distribution centre in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Early Saturday, rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble. Fillback said the process would last for several more hours. Cranes and backhoes were brought in to help move debris.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Amazon fulfilment centre in Edwardsville opened with two warehouses in 2016, with 1.5 million square feet of space. The warehouses are used to store items until they are shipped to mail-order customers.

"The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement on Friday night. "We're assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available."

NEW: <a href="https://twitter.com/NOAA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NOAA</a>'s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOES16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOES16</a>🛰️ tracked the fast-moving <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/severe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#severe</a> thunderstorms that produced a devastating <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TornadoOutbreak?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TornadoOutbreak</a> overnight. More than 30 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tornadoes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tornadoes</a> were reported across 6 states. Kentucky's governor called it "the most severe and deadly tornado event in Kentucky history." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KYwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KYwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/wmZplFUP0j">pic.twitter.com/wmZplFUP0j</a> —@NOAASatellitePA

Workers at a National Weather Service office had to take shelter as a tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring, Mo., about 50 kilometres west of St. Louis. One person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few kilometres from the weather service office.

Nursing home resident, student among victims

A tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday night, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press.

Five people had serious injuries, and a few others had minor ones, he said. The nursing home has 86 beds.

Three storm-related deaths were confirmed in Tennessee, said Dean Flener, spokesperson for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Two of the deaths occurred in Lake County, and the third was in Obion County — both in the northwestern corner of the state.

Barbara Richards, a licensed practical nurse who was working at the Monette Manor nursing home as a tornado destroyed the complex, pauses while viewing damage in Monette, Ark., on Saturday. (Joe Rondone/USA Today Network/Reuters)

The storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky., near the Tennessee border, tearing off roofs of homes and flinging debris into roadways. The GM Corvette Assembly Plant and the nearby Corvette Museum sustained light damage. A semi trailer was overturned and pushed against a building just across the street.

Western Kentucky University's president said on Twitter that one of its student who lived off-campus was killed. Timothy C. Caboni, the school's president, offered condolences and asked all students to check in with loved ones. He said the school's main structures were mostly spared of major damage and that workers were trying to restore power, campus networks and phone lines.

President Timothy <a href="https://twitter.com/caboni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Caboni</a> ’s email to the WKU Community: <a href="https://t.co/m5c2FrGLgt">pic.twitter.com/m5c2FrGLgt</a> —@wku

The school called off commencement ceremonies that were planned for Saturday because the campus was without power.

Ronnie Ward, a spokesperson for Bowling Green police, said in a telephone interview that rescue efforts in Bowling Green and elsewhere were hampered by debris strewn across roads.

Ward said numerous apartment complexes in Bowling Green had major structural damage, and some factories had collapsed during the storms.

"Right now we're focusing on the citizens, trying to get to everybody that needs us," Ward said.