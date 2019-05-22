Residents warned to leave home as severe weather batters U.S. Midwest

Residents in some parts of Oklahoma are being asked to leave their homes amid flooding and severe weather that's blamed for at least three deaths after also battering Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

Erosion along the Cimarron River is threatening to pull several houses into the water near Crescent, located just north of Oklahoma City. One unoccupied home already rolled off the river bank and into the river on Tuesday, while rain has pummelled the state over the past week.

"The biggest concern is more rain. I mean, there's more rain in the forecast for Tulsa, for northern Oklahoma," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a news conference following an aerial tour with Tulsa Mayor G.W. Bynum and other officials Wednesday morning.

Officials were urging residents of Webbers Falls, some 110 kilometres southeast of Tulsa, to leave their homes as the Arkansas River approached near historic levels in the town of about 600 people. Residents in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs and in Fort Gibson, about 80 kilometres southwest of Tulsa are also being urged to leave the area.

The National Weather Service reported water levels in the river were at 11 metres late Wednesday morning — nearly three metres above flood stage. The river is expected to rise even more by Friday morning, to 12.5 metres.

The federal agency also issued flood warnings in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma through the weekend. More than 20 centimetres of rain has fallen since Sunday in parts of Oklahoma after an already rainy spring.

A tornado is seen in Magnum, Okla., on May 20 in a still image taken from a video obtained from social media. (Dawson Henry via Reuters)

Forecasters say parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas could see more severe weather Wednesday, the latest in a multi-day stretch of storms that have produced dozens of tornadoes.

Deaths from the storms include a 74-year-old woman found early Wednesday morning who officials say was killed by a possible tornado that damaged a farmstead in Adair County. Missouri authorities said heavy rain was a contributing factor in the deaths of two people in a traffic accident on Tuesday near Springfield.

A fourth death may have occurred in Oklahoma, where the Highway Patrol said an unidentified woman apparently drowned after driving around a barricade Tuesday into high water near Perkins, about 72 kilometres northeast of Oklahoma City and was swept off the highway.

The unidentified woman's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to confirm the cause of death. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Keli Cain said she isn't yet listed as what would be the state's first storm-related death.