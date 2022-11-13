Democrat wins U.S. Senate race in Nevada, preserving party's majority in chamber

Democrats kept control of the U.S. Senate on Saturday night, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda.

The fate of the House of Representatives was still uncertain as Republicans struggled to pull together a slim majority there.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's victory over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep control in the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the United States during Tuesday's midterm elections.

Seeking re-election in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Cortez Masto was considered the Senate's most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans, who were confident she could be defeated.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed victory Saturday night, tweeting, "Your Senate Democratic Majority!"

An election worker inspects a mail-in ballot in the count room at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas on Saturday. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/The Associated Press)

With the results in Nevada now decided, Georgia is the only state where both parties are still competing for a Senate seat. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Dec. 6 run-off. Alaska's Senate race has advanced to ranked choice voting, though the seat will stay in Republican hands.

Democratic control of the Senate ensures a smoother process for Biden's cabinet appointments and judicial picks, including those for potential Supreme Court openings. The party will also keep control over committees and have the power to conduct investigations or oversight of the Biden administration, and will be able to reject legislation sent over by the House if the Republicans win that chamber.