U.S. votes in midterms marked by uncertainty, tension and profound stakes

A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 in the Senate will help determine control in Congress, with Democrats currently holding the majority in both chambers. Outside of D.C., 36 states will hold gubernatorial votes, including in several states that border Canada — Idaho, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The dominant trend in modern U.S. midterm election history is a congressional setback for the party occupying the White House. Biden said on Monday that he thought Democrats would keep the Senate but acknowledged "the House is tougher."

The Republicans were optimistic, betting that messaging focused on the economy, gas prices and crime will resonate.

"It will be a referendum on the incompetence of this administration," said Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, who's running the party's effort to retake the House.

WATCH | State races key to managing elections in contentious times, analyst says:

Economy, democracy dominate U.S. midterms, says professor Duration 6:52 Many Americans are voting in midterm elections with economic concerns top of mind, but millions of others see democracy under threat, especially from candidates who don't accept the outcome of the last presidential election, says Ravi Perry, professor of political science at Howard University.

2020 election denialism a campaign theme

In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the nation's democratic future is in question. Some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the deadly attack are poised to win elected office on Tuesday, including House seats. A number of Republican candidates for secretary of state have refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and if they win on Tuesday, they would manage future elections in pivotal states.

Former president Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing wide distrust about voting by promoting false claims of widespread fraud in 2020, even though Trump's own attorney general and the cybersecurity division of the Department of Homeland Security said there was no credible evidence that the election was tainted. The former president's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts.

Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake arrives for a campaign stop on Monday in Phoenix. Lake has rejected the results of the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The dominant players in voting machines, including Toronto-founded Dominion Voting Systems, have filed lawsuits against several conservative media organizations and pundits over what they characterize as defamatory claims about their technology with respect to the 2020 vote.

Election officials have defended the system. They note the many checks in place to ensure only one vote per person is counted, the reviews that ensure machines accurately count ballots and the efforts to identify any fraud attempts.

Gun-toting 'monitors'

But the effort by Trump and others has eroded public confidence in elections and democracy, led to restrictions on mail voting and new ID requirements in some Republican-led states, and prompted death threats against election officials.

Ahead of the midterms, Republican and conservative groups recruited people to serve as poll watchers and to get hired as local poll workers. Some people even stationed themselves near ballot drop boxes in Arizona while toting guns, wearing body armour and concealing their faces with masks. Just last week, a judge ordered such groups to keep at least 75 metres away.

WATCH | Resentment fuelling Republican agenda, says Mark McKinnon:

The Circus host Mark McKinnon on what to watch for in the U.S. midterms Duration 7:20 With the U.S. midterms just days away, The Circus host and longtime political advisor Mark McKinnon sits down with Adrienne Arsenault to give his insights into how the U.S. midterms might play out, why so many Americans are flocking to controversial candidates like Marjorie Taylor Greene and the state of democracy in the United States.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced it would monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states.

No major problems were reported during the early voting period. But on Monday, some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled to help voters fix mail-in ballots that had flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state.

Some results may take awhile

Nearly 45 million Americans have already voted in person or by mail, according to the United States Election Project, and that vote is expected to favour Democrats, especially after the years of disparaging mail-in voting led by Trump.

Democrats are hoping to energize their base while wooing independents and swing voters angered after the Supreme Court this year stripped away the constitutional right to an abortion, eliminating protections that had been in place for five decades.

WATCH | On the ground with those trying to enshrine Michigan's stance on abortion:

Abortion rights on the ballot in Michigan’s midterm elections Duration 7:02 In Michigan, voters in the midterm elections will be deciding whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. It's one of several states where abortion rights will literally be on the ballot. On both sides of the issue, voters say lives are at risk.

Different rules and ballot deadlines will mean some states will be faster to report than others. Election officials in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan were not able to start processing mailed ballots until Tuesday.

"Results, as always, will take a while because election day is not results day," said Sylvia Albert, director of voting for the nonpartisan voter advocacy group Common Cause.

That could lead to delays in assessing which party has won the Senate, which is currently 50-50 with a Democratic tiebreaker. The outcome in the House, with all but a few-dozen races considered toss-ups due in part to district gerrymandering, is widely expected to be known earlier.

In addition, Georgia has a 50 per cent requirement for its winner, leaving open the possibility that the Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker could lead to a run-off vote next month.

Profound stakes for agenda, legislation

The overall results could have a profound impact on the Biden presidency. Republican control of even one chamber of Congress would leave Biden vulnerable to a slew of investigations into his family and administration while defending his policy accomplishments.

An emboldened Republican Party could also make it harder to raise the debt ceiling and add restrictions to additional support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has already hinted he might refuse to fill any open seat on the top court until after the 2024 presidential election if he returns to the majority leader's position, as he did in 2016 when he effectively blocked Barack Obama's attempt to nominate Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.