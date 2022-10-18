Cement company Lafarge penalized $778M US for sending money to terrorist groups in Syria

French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty on Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the U.S. Justice Department described as the first of its kind.

The company agreed to pay criminal fines of roughly $91 million US and forfeit an additional $687 million, for a total penalty of roughly $778 million.

Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the conduct of the militant group, making payments to it in 2013 and 2014 as it occupied a broad swath of Syria and as some of its members were involved in torturing or beheading kidnapped Westerners.

The company's actions occurred before it merged with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to form the world's largest cement maker.

"The defendants routed nearly $6 million in illicit payments to two of the world's most notorious terrorist organizations — ISIS and Al-Nusrah Front in Syria — at a time those groups were brutalizing innocent civilians in Syria and actively plotting to harm Americans," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the U.S. Justice Department's top national security official, said in a statement.

"There is simply no justification for a multinational corporation authorizing payments to designated terrorist organization," he added.

The charges, for breaching U.S. export control laws and existing sanctions for doing business in Syria, were announced by federal prosecutors in New York City and by senior Justice Department leaders from Washington.

Company says it fired executives

The allegations involve conduct that was earlier investigated by authorities in France. Lafarge had previously acknowledged funnelling money to Syrian armed organizations in 2013 and 2014 to guarantee safe passage for employees and supply its plant.

In 2014, the company was handed preliminary charges, including financing a terrorist enterprise and complicity in crimes against humanity.

A French court later quashed the charges involving crimes against humanity but said other charges would be considered over payments made to armed forces in Syria. That ruling was later overturned by France's supreme court, which ordered a retrial in September 2021.

In a statement, Holcim said that when it learned of the allegations from the news media in 2016, it voluntarily conducted an investigation and disclosed the findings publicly. It also said it fired the former Lafarge executives who were involved in the payments.

"None of the conduct involved Holcim, which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for," the company said.