House Republicans to open Joe Biden impeachment inquiry

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings.

McCarthy said the House investigation has found a "culture of corruption" around the Biden family. The announcement from the Republican leader comes as he faces mounting pressure from the right flank of his party to take action against Biden. Members such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz have been among those pushing for an inquiry.

McCarthy said he did not come to the decision lightly and that the inquiry would "go where the evidence takes us."

Since gaining control of the House last November, Republicans have made the overseas business dealings of the president's son, Hunter Biden, a focus on multiple committees. Hunter Biden earned significant money in Ukraine and China through business dealings.

Some members of McCarthy's party, including Ken Buck of Colorado and Don Bacon of Illinois, have said it is premature to do so, citing a lack of evidence tying the president to any corruption or to his son's business activities.

Biden's White House has dismissed the impeachment push as politically motivated.

"Speaker McCarthy shouldn't cave to the extreme, far-right members who are threatening to shut down the government unless they get a baseless, evidence-free impeachment of President Biden. The consequences for the American people are too serious," White House spokesperson Ian Sams has said.

The impeachment push comes as former president Donald Trump faces more serious charges in court. Trump has been indicted four times this year, including for trying to overturn the 2020 election that Biden won.

As well, Trump was impeached for pressuring Ukraine to help damage Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid.