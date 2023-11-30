Henry Kissinger, Nobel Prize winner and controversial former U.S. diplomat, dead at 100
Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement.
