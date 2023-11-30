Content
Henry Kissinger, Nobel Prize winner and controversial former U.S. diplomat, dead at 100

Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement.

Former U.S. Secretary of State passed away at his home on Wednesday.

A closeup of a bespectacled elderly man in a suit and tie is shown.
Henry Kissinger attends a June reception in his birthplace of Fuerth, Germany, to celebrate his 100th birthday. The former U.S. Secretary of State has died. (Daniel Vogal/dp/The Associated Press)

More to come

