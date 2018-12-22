'It could be a long stay,' Trump warns as senators reconvene over partial government shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday that he was continuing to negotiate with Democrats to end the partial government shutdown, but added that "it could be a long stay."

The sticking point, Trump said, remains border security. Trump has demanded $5 billion in federal funds to help build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay. On Syria, we were originally... —@realDonaldTrump

Trump also tweeted he would be inviting lawmakers to the White House to discuss the situation — saying the talks would be on border security — but did not provide details on who would attend.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said no votes would be held until a deal is struck by Democrats and the White House.

"We pushed the pause button until the president, from whom we will need a signature, and Senate Democrats, from whom we will need votes, reach an agreement," McConnell said.

The U.S. House and Senate were scheduled to reconvene Saturday at noon and had pledged to talk through the weekend in search of a deal to end the partial shutdown ahead of the Christmas holiday. However, no votes scheduled for Saturday.

Lawmakers are being told they'll have 24 hours to return to Washington to act on any proposals.

The impasse came after Trump threw a wrench into the works earlier in the week by refusing to agree to a short-term funding deal cut by Democratic and Republican senators because it did not include the funds for his border wall.

Democrats have proposed keeping existing funding, $1.3 billion, for border fencing and other security.

The U.S. House of Representatives, where Republicans have a majority until Democrats take over on Jan. 3, then passed a bill that included the $5 billion, but it ran aground in the Republican-controlled Senate and the shutdown began at midnight on Friday.

After it became clear the bill lacked the votes to pass, Senate leaders huddled with Vice-President Mike Pence and other White House officials to try to figure out a path forward.

They failed and lawmakers in both houses of Congress were sent home.

Trump's 'temper tantrum'

Trump tried to blame Democrats.

"We're going to have a shutdown. There's nothing we can do about that because we need the Democrats to give us their votes," he said in a video posted to his Twitter account two hours before the midnight deadline.

Democrats repeatedly reminded Trump, and voters, that he said last week he would be "proud" to shut the government down in order to get funding for a border wall.

"President Trump has thrown a temper tantrum and now has us careening toward a 'Trump shutdown' over Christmas," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Friday.

Thousands off the job

The partial government shutdown forces hundreds of thousands of federal workers off the job and some services — mostly tourist attractions, parks and museums — will be closed, although the Statue of Liberty and and Ellis Island remain open.

Virtually every essential government agency, including the Border Patrol and the Coast Guard, will remain open.

Transportation Security Administration officers will staff airport checkpoints.

The air traffic control system, food inspection, Medicare, veterans' health care and many other essential government programs will run as usual. The Federal Emergency Management Agency can continue to respond to disasters.

Nearly all of the Department of Homeland Security's 240,000 employees will be at work because they're considered essential.

Previous shutdowns

Shutdowns happened every year when Jimmy Carter was president, averaging 11 days each. During Ronald Reagan's two terms, there were six shutdowns, typically just one or two days apiece.

Before a three-day lapse in January, after Democrats insisted that any budget measure come with protections for the young immigrants known as "dreamers," the most recent significant shutdown was a 16-day partial shuttering of the government in 2013.

That one came as Tea Party conservatives tried to block implementation of Obama's health-care law. The government also shut down for a few hours last February amid a partisan dispute over deficit spending.