U.S. to resume carrying out executions for federal death row inmates

The U.S. Justice Department has scheduled the execution of five death row federal inmates, after Attorney General William Barr announced he has reinstated a two-decades long dormant policy to resume the federal government's use of capital punishment.

"Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the president," Barr said in a statement.

"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law — and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."

The Justice Department said it has scheduled executions for five men who have been convicted of horrific murders and sex crimes.

Those inmates include Daniel Lewis Lee, a white supremacist who was convicted in Arkansas for murdering a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl.

Another one of the five is Lezmond Mitchell, who was found guilty by a jury in Arizona of stabbing a 63-year-old grandmother and forcing her young granddaughter to sit next to her lifeless body on a car journey before slitting the girl's throat.

"Each of these inmates has exhausted their appellate and post-conviction remedies," the department said, adding that all five executions will take place at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana.

Currently, 29 states have the death penalty on the books, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, but a dozen states have accounted for every execution to take place in the U.S. over the last five years, while 10 other death-penalty states haven't carried out an execution in more than a decade.

The federal government hasn't executed a prisoner since 2003, with the last high-profile death penalty carried out two years earlier in the case of Timothy McVeigh, convicted in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

There are currently 62 federal inmates sentenced to death, a population that has more than doubled since 2003.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for increasing use of the death penalty for drug traffickers and mass shooters.