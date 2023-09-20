U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told a Republican-controlled congressional committee on Wednesday that he runs a nonpolitical department that does not do the bidding of the president.

This, in a pushback against lawmakers who have criticized the Justice Department for its handling of the indictments of former president Donald Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else, about who or what to criminally investigate," Garland told the House's judiciary committee.

"I am not the president's lawyer. I will add I am not Congress's prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people."

The session marked Garland's first testimony before Congress since two historic firsts: the department's criminal charges against a former U.S. president, Trump, and against a sitting president's adult son. It also comes a week after the Republican-led House launched an impeachment inquiry into the president, related to Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

The White House has dismissed that probe as politically motivated and unsubstantiated.

No interference with Weiss probe: Garland

Republicans have also been critical of the department's handling of a five-year-long tax investigation into Hunter Biden, led by U.S. Attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, who was appointed to that prosecution by the Trump administration.

Garland recently appointed Weiss as special counsel so that he could continue to investigate the president's son.

LISTEN: Why the GOP wants to impeach Biden: Front Burner 21:43 Why the GOP wants to impeach Joe Biden

Garland testified he's never interfered with that probe. Weiss has previously submitted letters to Congress indicating there has been no interference from the Justice Department, countering a claim by an IRS whistleblower who worked on the Hunter Biden probe and claimed the department stymied Weiss from pursuing more serious tax charges.

The whistleblower's testimony has also been disputed by two FBI agents in the same meeting in late 2022 who have told lawmakers that they have no recollection of Weiss saying that.

Weiss's office this month charged Hunter Biden with three counts related to purchase and possession of a firearm while he was using illegal drugs. Hunter Biden intends to plead not guilty.

"The fix is in," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said on Wednesday, calling the indictment a "face-saving" move after what he characterized as Biden's "sweetheart deal" collapsed.

The committee's ranking Democrat, Jerry Nadler, accused Republicans of wasting "countless taxpayer dollars" on investigations into Biden "to find evidence for an absurd impeachment."

On the specific gun charge, Nadler disputed the notion there was preferential treatment for Hunter Biden, citing statistics showing that it is rarely pursued.

'An astounding number of threats'

Garland on Wednesday defended the department's career prosecutors, who at times have faced threats for doing their jobs.

"We have had an astounding number of threats against public servants for the last several years," he said.

"When they are singled out, this can lead to threats of violence and actual violence," Garland added, referring to an armed attack on a FBI office last year not long after Trump's Florida property was subject to a search warrant. "We must not allow that to happen in this country."

WATCH l Breaking down Trump's 4 criminal indictments: Trump's indictments explained: Why Georgia is charging him like a 'Mob boss' | About That Duration 15:05 Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing criminal charges for the fourth time, after a Georgia grand jury issued a sweeping indictment accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and of running a ‘criminal enterprise.’ Andrew Chang explains all of the charges, and why the latest are so significant.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Garland last autumn, has twice secured indictments of Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified records and for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty to those charges and two other state criminal indictments he faces in New York and Georgia, amounting to 91 counts overall.

He has characterized the prosecutions as "Biden political indictments," including on Sunday in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press.

Under questioning, Garland refuted that notion.

"No one has told me to indict, and in this case, the decision to indict was made by the special counsel," said Garland.

Trump has repeatedly verbally attacked Smith, potential witnesses, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the election subversion case, saying that the prosecutions he faces are politically motivated.