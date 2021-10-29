U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in kids 5 to 11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages five to 11 to get Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.

One more regulatory hurdle remains: On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency's director expected shortly afterwards.

More to come