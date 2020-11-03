First polls close on what could be a long election night for Trump and Biden

The latest:

North Carolina to keep 4 sites open longer, delaying results.

U.S. judge orders sweep for any outstanding ballots at some postal facilities.

FBI investigating reports of robocalls urging people to stay home, official says.

After a campaign marked by rancour and fear, the first polls in the 2020 United States election closed Tuesday in Indiana and Kentucky, both of which started tabulating results as of 6 p.m. ET.

The most closely watched results will start to trickle in after 7 p.m. ET when polls close in states such as Florida and Georgia, though definitive national results could take days if the contest is tight.

Millions of voters braved coronavirus concerns and occasional long lines Tuesday to choose between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in an epic election that will influence how the country confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come.

Those who turned out in person joined 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73 per cent of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

In and around polling places across the U.S., voters were greeted by reminders of an election year shaped by COVID-19 which has killed more than 231,000 people in the country, civil unrest and bruising political partisanship. Many wore masks to the polls — either by choice or by official mandate — with the coronavirus raging in many parts of the country.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to keep four polling places open longer because they opened late, which is expected to delay statewide reporting of results. The longest extension was 45 minutes for a site in Sampson County — that means the state can't publicly report any statewide results until 8:15 p.m. ET.

The state's more than 2,600 polling places are otherwise scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. ET, but state election officials said in a news release last week that if hours are extended at any polls, they wouldn't publicly post any results until all polls are closed.

Board executive director Karen Brinson Bell said at a news conference in the morning, before the vote was held, that it's not unusual to extend polling place hours on election day.

That's exactly what happened in Puerto Rico, where voting centres remained open past official closing times as people stood in long lines to vote. Some had waited more than three hours for the centres to open.

Biden entered election day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 electoral college votes.

Control of the Senate is at stake, too — Democrats need to have a net gain of three seats if Biden captures the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House is expected to remain under Democratic control.

Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late and equipment issues. A spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state says hand sanitizer on voters' hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines.

Hitches were expected given past experience, the decentralized nature of voting in the U.S. and last-minute changes due to the pandemic.

As of just before 6 p.m. ET and the close of the first two states, no major problems were reported, and fears of large-scale voter intimidation or harassment had not materialized by midday.

A poll worker wearing a mask, gloves and face shield helps a voter fill out a provisional ballot in Atlanta, Ga., on election day. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Robocalls under investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating reports in several U.S. states of robocalls made to potential voters in an apparent effort to suppress the vote, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security said. The FBI did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau is aware of reports of robocalls that recommended people "stay home and stay safe," and not vote, an FCC official said. "There's a little bit of confusion about this one across the industry," said Giulia Porter, vice-president at RoboKiller, a company that fights telemarketers and robocalls and has been tracking the campaign.

Audio of the calls, which RoboKiller shared, features a synthetic female voice saying: "Hello. This is just a test call. Time to stay home. Stay safe and stay home." Porter said the call had been placed millions of times in the past 11 months or so but had just today shot up to No. 5 or No. 6 in the list of top spam calls.

A U.S. judge, meanwhile, ordered the U.S. Postal Service to conduct a sweep of some processing facilities Tuesday afternoon to ensure no ballots have been held up and that any discovered are immediately sent out for delivery. Affected by the order are central Pennsylvania, northern New England, greater South Carolina, south Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Alabama and Wyoming, as well as the cities of Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Lakeland, Fla.

Federal authorities were monitoring voting and any threats to the election across the country at an operations centre just outside Washington, D.C., run by the cybersecurity arm of the Department of Homeland Security. Officials there said there were no major problems detected early Tuesday but urged the public to be patient and skeptical in the days ahead.

From the centre, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs asked people in the U.S. to "treat all sensational and unverified claims with skepticism and remember technology sometimes fails."

Legal battle looms over early votes

The record-setting early vote — and legal skirmishing over how it will be counted — drew unsupported allegations of fraud from Trump, who refused to guarantee he would honour the election's result.

The Republican president threatened legal action to block the counting of ballots received after election day. If Pennsylvania ballot counting takes several days, as is allowed, Trump claimed without evidence that "cheating can happen like you have never seen."

In fact, there are roughly 20 states that allow mail-in ballots received after election day to be counted — up to nine days and longer in some states. Litigation has centred on just a few where states have made changes in large part due to the coronavirus.

Biden started his day at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, his Roman Catholic church near Wilmington, Del., where he and members of his family spent some time at the grave of his son, Beau, who died of cancer at age 46 in 2015.

Fighting to the end for every vote, Biden returned to his childhood home in Scranton, Pa. Pennsylvania is key to Biden's White House hopes; he plans to visit Philadelphia later before awaiting election results in Wilmington.

Speaking to reporters later in the afternoon outside a Delaware community centre, Biden said he's "superstitious" about offering predictions for election night but remains "hopeful." He says he's heard from aides that there's "overwhelming turnout" among young people, women and older Black adults in places like Georgia and Florida.

Biden also wouldn't commit to commenting on any results on election night, even if Trump weighs in on the vote. "If there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it," Biden said. "If not, I'll wait till the votes are counted the next day."

His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, visited Detroit, a heavily Black city in battleground Michigan. Both of their spouses were headed out, too, as the Democrats reached for a clear victory.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden talks with supporters in Scranton, Pa., on election day. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Trump began his day with a call-in appearance on Fox and Friends, where he predicted he will win by a larger electoral margin than he did in 2016. Trump said he would declare himself the winner of the election "only when there's victory." There has been concern that Trump will declare victory early — before vote counts are definitive. The Republican president told Fox there's no reason to "play games."

The president visited his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., where he told staffers "I think we're going to have a great night."

"Winning is easy. Losing is never easy — not for me, it's not," he said. He left open the possibility of addressing the nation Tuesday night, even if a winner hadn't been determined.

Trump also invited hundreds of supporters to an election night party in the East Room of the White House.

Preparations for unrest

A new anti-scale fence was erected around the White House, and in downtowns ranging from New York City to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest of the sort that broke out earlier this year amid protests over racial inequality.

Just a short walk from the White House, for block after block, stores had covered their windows and doors. Some kept just a front door open, hoping to attract a little business.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups said they were watching closely for signs of voter intimidation, and the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said it would deploy staff to 18 states.

The fondness among some Trump supporters to form honking, traffic-jamming caravans of vehicles has spread to New York and beyond, and more such events were planned for Tuesday. Some election security experts worry the caravans could break laws, intimidate voters or spiral into violent confrontations.

