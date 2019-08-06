U.S. court rules Sarah Palin can pursue defamation case against NY Times

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a defamation lawsuit brought by former U.S. vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin against the New York Times, over an editorial that she said improperly linked her to the 2011 mass shooting that seriously wounded U.S. Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the lower court judge who dismissed the complaint erred in considering facts outside the court pleadings.

Circuit Judge John Walker also said Palin had plausibly alleged that the Times defamed her, though she still bore the "high" burden of showing that the newspaper acted with "actual malice" toward her.

"We are disappointed in the decision and intend to continue to defend the action vigorously," Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha said in an email. Lawyers for Palin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Palin, 55, was Republican presidential candidate John McCain's running mate in 2008, and Alaska's governor from 2006 to 2009.

Editorial later corrected

Her lawsuit arose from a June 14, 2017, editorial discussing a shooting that day at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field that injured four people, including Republican Rep. Steve Scalise.

That editorial said that prior to the 2011 Arizona shooting of Giffords and others by Jared Lee Loughner, Palin's political action committee had circulated a map that "put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs."

In his August 2017 dismissal, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the editorial "included a few factual inaccuracies somewhat pertaining to Mrs. Palin that are very rapidly corrected. Negligence this may be, but defamation of a public figure it plainly is not."

But in Tuesday's decision, Walker said Rakoff had improperly relied on testimony at an unusual evidentiary hearing from James Bennet, the Times' editorial page editor and author of the editorial.

The Times later corrected the editorial, saying it "incorrectly stated" that a link existed between political rhetoric and the Giffords shooting, and clarified that the map depicted individual congressional districts, not specific lawmakers.