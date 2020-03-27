U.S. states, hospitals plead for help as House scrambles to pass coronavirus aid bill

U.S. doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak came under increasing stress on Friday as the number of cases skyrocketed and hospital staff were forced to ration care for an overwhelming number of patients.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 85,356 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 16,916 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 252 to 1,246.

"This is past a movie plot. Nobody could ever think of this, or be totally prepared for this. You're going to have to wing it on the fly," said Dr. Eric Neibart, an infectious disease specialist and clinical assistant professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. "The scale is unbelievable."

After days of wrangling, the U.S. House of Representatives began considering a sweeping, $2.2-trillion US coronavirus aid bill on Friday, with the speaker hopeful a vote will take place later in the day. The rescue package — which would be the largest fiscal relief measure ever passed by Congress — will rush direct payments to Americans within three weeks if the House backs it and President Donald Trump signs it into law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seen Thursday during a news conference, said she expected passage of the sweeping bill with strong bipartisan support, although at least one member of Congress has raised objections ahead of Friday. (Susan Walsh/The Associated Press)

"Today's vote is about saving lives and livelihoods," said Republican Rep. Kevin Brady, of Texas. "Congress must act together and act aggressively now to stem this crisis."

Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House leaders were planning to fast-track the rescue and hoping to pass it via a voice vote on Friday after three hours of debate.

But Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, said he was uncomfortable with the idea of allowing the massive package to pass by voice vote and indicated he may force the chamber to hold a formal, recorded vote. That could delay action until Saturday.

"We'll see," Pelosi said, when asked by reporters if a voice vote would occur.

Trump on Friday raged at Massie in a pair of tweets, calling him a "third-rate grandstander" who should be thrown out of the Republican Party.

Nevertheless, in a Twitter thread, Massie explained Friday morning his reasoning for an in-person vote.

(1/11)I swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and I take that oath seriously. <br><br>In a few moments I will request a vote on the CARES Act which means members of Congress will vote on it by pushing “yes” or “no” or “present.” —@RepThomasMassie

Friction between states, Trump administration

The measure includes $500 billion US to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for payments of up to $3,000 to millions of families. The legislation will also provide $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $100 billion for hospitals and related health systems.

While most of the House's 430 members are in their home districts because of the outbreak, several travelled to Washington. As debate commenced, lawmakers sat several seats apart from each other, maintaining distance as they waited for a chance to speak.

New York could see a peak in the demand for hospital capacity in three weeks due to the coronavirus, and is planning to build a total of eight temporary hospitals to meet the surge, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told a news conference Friday.

The death toll in the state is now 519, an increase of 134 from the previous day.

At least one New York City hospital, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan, has begun a trial of sharing single ventilators between two patients.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, Trump had dismissed calls from Cuomo and other governors who have pleaded for additional ventilators, the machines needed by some sufferers of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, to help them breathe.

"I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators," Trump said, referencing New York's request of the federal government.

But nearly a day later, Trump tweeted that the federal government has purchased "many ventilators." He said the specific numbers and details would be released later in the day.

Several governors, including Republicans, have expressed frustration that Trump hasn't enacted the Defence Production Act, which would enable a co-ordinated federal response for obtaining needed medical equipment and supplies.

'Haunted' by potential scenarios

Governors have complained that they are competing with each other and even the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in negotiations with private suppliers.

"I'm telling you, people are spending hours and hours and hours trying to get this stuff here for exactly that reason," Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday. "Our first responders, our health-care workers, everybody deserves to have that gear. And I'm telling you, we're killing ourselves trying to make it happen."

It has been reported that about 160 health-care workers in Boston hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus.

A man exits a subway station in the Seaport District in Boston on Thursday. Many people are working from home, while many businesses have closed indefinitely because of coronavirus, leaving portions of the city nearly empty. (Steven Senne/The Associated Press)

Asked about guidelines being drafted on how to allocate ventilators to patients in case of a shortage in his state, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters such bioethical discussions "haunted him" but were unavoidable.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said New Orleans would be out of ventilators by April 2 and potentially out of bed space by April 7 "if we don't flatten the infection curve soon."

"It's not conjecture, it's not some flimsy theory," Edwards told a news conference. "This is what is going to happen."

Scarcities of protective masks, gloves, gowns and eyewear for doctors and nurses — reports abound of health-care workers recycling old face masks, making their own or even using trash bags to shield themselves — have emerged as a national problem.

"Our nurses across the country do not have the personal protective equipment that is necessary to care for COVID patients, or any of their patients," Bonnie Castillo, head of the largest U.S. nurses union, National Nurses United, told MSNBC.

In addition to New York, New Jersey and Louisiana, the counties surrounding Chicago and Detroit were also emerging as areas of concern, said Deborah Birx, co-ordinator of the White House's coronavirus task force.

One emergency room doctor in Michigan said he was using one paper face mask for an entire shift due to a shortage and that his hospital would soon run out of ventilators.