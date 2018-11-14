U.S. Senate leaders unchanged after election, more jockeying in House

Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday challenged the Democrats who are fighting to stop her from becoming House Speaker to put forward an alternative.

Asked about the opposition, Pelosi noted the lack of a challenger. The California Democrat said, "Come on in. The water's warm."

The Democrats seeking to stop Pelosi's rise claim they have the votes to block her. Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon has said Pelosi "doesn't have the votes" to become Speaker again, in part because of the newly elected members who have promised to oppose her.

Pelosi is seeking her second term as House Speaker, having made history as the first woman told the post, from 2007 to 2011.

House Democrats will not hold their leadership elections until after Thanksgiving. The full House will elect a new Speaker in January, after the new Democratic majority is sworn into office.

The Democrats have so far amassed a net gain of 33 seats, according to Ballotpedia, run by the think-thank Lucy Burns Institute. There are still 10 races to be officially determined.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and California Rep. Kevin McCarthy are running for House minority leader.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is trying to prevail over fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy to serve as minority leader. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

They're bidding to take over the party's leadership from House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, who announced in April he would not run for re-election.

Jordan said the Republicans lost their majority in the midterm election because they didn't deliver on promises to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, fund President Donald Trump's wall and replace the Obama health-care law.

Jordan, a founder of the conservative freedom caucus, told Fox News's Fox & Friends on Wednesday that if he is elected to the leadership job, he will work on "doing what we told the American people we were gonna do."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy secured the endorsement of House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier this year to lead the Republicans in the House. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

The former college wrestling champ at Ohio State told reporters on Tuesday that he advised fellow Republicans they need a fighter to confront Pelosi and her new majority.

"I think we're entering a world we haven't really seen," Jordan said, rattling off the names of the Democratic chairmen who are poised to investigate Trump. "It's going to take an attitude and an intensity about standing up for the truth and fighting."

No change atop the Senate

Despite Jordan's interest, McCarthy is favoured to win his party's vote. The Californian was endorsed earlier this year by Ryan.

Senators have chosen majority leader Mitch McConnell for another term leading Republicans and Chuck Schumer for Democrats in closed-door party elections Wednesday lacking the high drama underway on the House side in the midterm election fallout.

Both senators were chosen by acclamation, according to those familiar with the private caucus meetings. McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who expanded party ranks in last week's midterm, faced no contest for the job. Democrats returned Schumer's entire leadership team, despite the loss of several incumbents in last week's election.

During a brief photo op in McConnell's Capitol office ahead of voting, McConnell presented his newly elected senators who will take their seats in January.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican candidate in the undecided race for Senate arrives for a meeting with majority leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Among them was Florida's Rick Scott, the Republican governor whose race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson remains undecided. Should Scott ultimately prevail, the Republicans will have gained two seats to pad their margin from a current 51-49 advantage.

The rest of the Republican lineup below McConnell is expected to shuffle slightly. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the Republican whip, is being forced out by term limits. That allows Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to move up to the No. 2 spot. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri are expected to take over the third- and fourth-ranking spots.

Republicans are poised to elect their first woman to leadership in almost a decade. Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer is running for vice-chair of the conference. She faces Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

There has been some modest internal opposition to Schumer of New York even though one of the two new Democratic senators-elect, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, has said she wouldn't vote for him.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois was re-elected as minority whip, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state won a new term as assistant leader. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan was re-elected as Democratic policy committee chair.