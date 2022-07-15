Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
U.S. Congress panel probing Jan. 6 attack to hold primetime hearing next week

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced on Friday that it will hold a hearing at 8 p.m. ET next Thursday.

Hearing to focus on Donald Trump's actions following his attendance at rally that preceded attack

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (seated at left) and Democractic Rep. Bennie Thompson are seen in Washington, D.C., last month at the second hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced on Friday that it will hold a hearing at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 21.

The hearing, which is aimed at reaching a broad U.S. television audience during prime viewing hours, will be the eighth and final scheduled public one to take place, although the committee has suggested it could hold more in August.

Some committee members, including Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, have argued that former U.S. president Donald Trump should be held criminally liable for allegedly encouraging the attack on the Capitol by his supporters, in which several people died.

The hearing is expected to be led by Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

It will focus on Trump's actions on Jan. 6, specifically between his departure from the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol and his eventual call for rioters to return home three hours later.

