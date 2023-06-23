U.S. authorities analyzing acoustic 'anomaly' found during Titan sub search

Wreckage from the missing Titan submersible has been found near the site of the Titanic. All those who were on board are lost at sea. Andrew Chang explains what happened and how the Titan was destroyed.

U.S. authorities are analyzing data it captured with acoustic sensors earlier this week during a search for a missing submersible near the Newfoundland coast.

The U.S. Navy confirmed Thursday its acoustic sensors detected "an anomaly consistent with an implosion" in the deep area of the ocean where the doomed Titanic-bound Titan sub was operating Sunday, several hours before it was reported missing.

All five passengers and crew of the Titan were presumed dead Thursday soon after a crew guiding a remotely operated vehicle spotted the Titan's wreckage about 500 metres from the Titanic's bow, almost four kilometres below the surface of the North Atlantic.

In an email, a senior navy official said an analysis of the acoustic data was shared with the "unified command" leading the search.

The U.S. Navy has long maintained a network of listening devices on the floor of the North Atlantic to detect hostile submarines.

A satellite image shows ships taking part in the search and rescue operations associated with the missing Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Thursday. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

The navy official said the finding was not definitive, adding that the information was considered with acoustic data provided by other partners in the search for the Titan, which was led by the U.S. Coast Guard and included the Canadian Coast Guard and OceanGate, the company operating the Titan. The official said the decision was made to continue with the search-and-rescue mission and "make every effort to save the lives on board."

But information about the anomaly wasn't shared with the public until after the Titan's wreckage was found and all five aboard were presumed dead.

The Canadian Armed Forces, which took part in the search, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the U.S. Navy's data.

Earlier this week, the crew aboard an Aurora aircraft dropped sonar-equipped buoys into the ocean near the Titanic wreck site and picked up banging sounds, which led to frenzied speculation that those aboard the Titan could have been signalling for help.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said those noises had no connection to the demise of Titan.