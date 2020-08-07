U.S. slaps sanctions on Carrie Lam, other Hong Kong officials

The U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong officials, including the pro-China leader of the government, accusing them of undermining autonomy and restricting freedom of expression and assembly in the former British colony.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions on Carrie Lam, the leader of the government in Hong Kong, and 10 other officials. The sanctions are the latest in a string of actions the Trump administration has taken targeting China as tensions between the two nations rise over trade disputes and the coronavirus.

The sanctions were authorized by an executive order that President Donald Trump signed recently to levy penalties against China for its efforts to curtail anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has long enjoyed civil liberties not seen elsewhere in mainland China because it is governed under a "one country, two systems" principle in place since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

However, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year, raising widespread concerns about the Chinese government cracking down on the anti-government protests.

"The recent imposition of draconian national security legislation on Hong Kong has not only undermined Hong Kong's autonomy, it has also infringed on the rights of people in Hong Kong," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Treasury said the new law has allowed authorities in mainland China to operate with impunity in Hong Kong, has mandated "national security education" in Hong Kong schools, undermined the rule of law and laid the groundwork to censor individuals and outlets "deemed unfriendly" to China.

The U.S. said Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, is "directly responsible for implementing Beijing's policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes."

Last year, Lam pushed to allow citizens to be extradited to the mainland, setting off massive opposition demonstrations in Hong Kong, according to Treasury.

Police lead a woman away during a demonstration in a mall in Hong Kong on July 6, soon after the introduction of a new national security law that makes political views, slogans and signs advocating Hong Kong's independence or liberation illegal. (Isaac Lawrence/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday's action blocks all property or other assets that the individuals have within U.S. jurisdiction.

"As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the individuals named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 per cent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons, are blocked and must be reported to [the Treasury Department]," the statement read.

Also sanctioned was Chris Tang, the commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force, for allegedly "coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals" under the new security law, and the former police commissioner, Stephen Lo.

"The Chinese Communist Party has made clear that Hong Kong will never again enjoy the high degree of autonomy that Beijing itself promised to the Hong Kong people and the United Kingdom for 50 years," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"President Trump has made clear that the United States will therefore treat Hong Kong as 'one country, one system,' and take action against individuals who have crushed the Hong Kong people's freedoms."

The remaining officials sanctioned were: