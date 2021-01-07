A retired firefighter who is suspected of throwing a fire extinguisher at police during last week's mob attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.

Robert Sanford, 55, of Chester, Pa., will appear in a virtual hearing in federal court in Allentown, Pa., on Thursday to face charges of unlawful entry, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding police.

According to court documents, Sanford was captured on video hurling what appears to be a fire extinguisher at police.

"The object appears to strike one officer, who was wearing a helmet, in the head. The object then ricochets and strikes another officer, who was not wearing a helmet, in the head. The object then ricochets a third time and strikes a third officer, wearing a helmet, in the head," the documents say.

The Justice Department has brought more than 70 criminal cases so far since supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, trying to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

The violence, which left five dead, led to the impeachment of Trump on Wednesday by the House of Representatives on a charge of inciting an insurrection. Shortly before the attack, Trump had fired up a crowd of supporters, repeating his baseless claims that he won the election and urging them to go to the Capitol.

WATCH | Canadian research firm working to identify Capitol rioters:

Canadian research firm working to identify Capitol rioters CBC News Video 11:44 Canadians are leading some of the efforts to document and track down some of those involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., last week. 11:44

Many of the people arrested so far were captured on social media bragging about taking part in the assault, and the FBI has been combing through more than 100,000 videos and photographs.

After the violence was quelled, most of the rioters were allowed to leave the Capitol, meaning law enforcement has had to track them down in the days since.

More charges

One such person was Hunter Ehmke, charged by the Justice Department on Thursday with damaging government property, obstructing an official proceeding and violent entry.

According to court documents, a Capitol Police officer witnessed Ehmke smash a window at the Capitol and rushed at him with his shield to try to stop him.

WATCH | What the Capitol riots have set in motion for extremists:

What the Capitol Hill riots have set in motion for extremists The National Video 4:22 Although some platforms have tried to silence extremists after the Capitol Hill riots, they are using the darker corners of the internet to plan for their next move — and experts are worried about what could be around the corner. 4:22

The officer "lost grip of the shield and fell" into shards of glass, the documents say. Police managed to detain Ehmke but the crowd started to become aggressive and threatened police not to take Ehmke away.

"Due to the growing aggression of the large crowd that far outnumbered the officers and the exigent circumstances at the time, officers made the decision to allow Ehmke [to] depart under his own power," according to the government's statement of facts.

Ehmke was due to be in court in the Central District of California at 1 p.m. PST.

'Menacing manner'

Another person who has since been indicted is Douglas Austen Jensen of Iowa, whom federal agents describe in court records as a supporter of the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

Jensen, according to the charging documents, is the man who was captured on video by the Guardian newspaper taunting a lone Black Capitol Police officer as he led a crowd that was encroaching up a stairwell.

Jensen approached in a "menacing manner, with the crowd following behind him, forcing the officer to continue to retreat," the documents say.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the electoral college vote on Jan. 6, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images)

Jensen later turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department. He admitted being the person in the video, saying he "intentionally positioned himself to be among the first people inside the United States Capitol because 'he was wearing his T-shirt and he wanted to have his T-shirt seen on video so that he could get the credit,'" the documents say.

Also on Thursday, the Justice Department confirmed the arrest of Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried.

Kevin Seefried was photographed inside the Capitol carrying a Confederate flag. The flag is widely seen as a racist symbol since it celebrates the forces of the Confederacy who fought to preserve slavery in the U.S. Civil War.