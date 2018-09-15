Texas border patrol agent accused of killing 4 women, abducting another

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has been arrested on suspicion he killed four women and abducted a fifth, authorities say.

Juan David Ortiz was arrested early Saturday morning, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at a news conference.

The county's district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, said authorities were led to Ortiz after a woman he allegedly tried to kidnap escaped from him.

Authorities said Ortiz fled from state troopers and hid in the parking lot of a Laredo hotel, where he was arrested.

Alaniz said authorities were still trying to determine a motive, and all the women worked in the sex trade.