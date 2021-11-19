Biden undergoes colonoscopy, briefly transferring power to VP Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice-President Kamala Harris on Friday while he underwent a routine colonoscopy, setting up a history-making moment as Harris became the first woman to hold that authority during the short time she stepped in as acting president.

Biden transferred power to Harris, the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to be vice-president, for one hour and 25 minutes while he was under anesthesia at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Biden, the oldest person to serve as president, turns 79 on Saturday. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden resumed his duties after speaking with Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain at approximately 11:35 a.m. ET.

Interest in Biden's health has been high ever since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2019 and remains intense as speculation about a 2024 re-election bid swirls. The visit to the hospital in the Washington suburbs was for his first routine physical exam as president — and his first since December 2019.

As Biden left the medical centre in the afternoon, he said he was feeling "great."

"Great physical and a great House of Representatives vote," he said, referring to the House passage earlier in the day of his roughly $2 trillion US social and environmental agenda.

After arriving back at the White House, he said "Nothing's changed" with his health, joking, "We're in great shape, and I'm looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday."

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, seen Thursday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office building at the White House, temporarily assumed the responsibilities of the presidency during Biden's medical procedure. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

While serving as acting president Harris was working from her office in the West Wing, Psaki said. She later traveled to Ohio once Biden awoke from the procedure.

Biden was keenly aware of the history he was making when he selected Harris to be his running mate, Psaki said, adding that she made "history every day" in the job.

"Today was certainly another chapter in that history I think that will be noted for women, young girls across the country," she added.

Near-death experience in the '80s

During Biden's last physical exam, doctors found the former vice-president to be "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," according to a doctor's report at the time.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who has been Biden's primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

In that report, O'Connor said that since 2003, Biden has had episodes of atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat that's potentially serious but treatable. At the time, O'Connor cited a list of tests that showed Biden's heart was functioning normally and his only needed care was a blood thinner to prevent the most worrisome risk, blood clots or stroke.

From the White House Press Secretary:

@POTUS spoke with @VP and @WHCOS at approximately 11:35am this morning. @POTUS was in good spirits and at that time resumed his duties. He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical.

Biden had a brush with death in 1988, requiring surgery to repair two brain aneurysms, weak bulges in arteries, one of them leaking. Biden has never had a recurrence, his doctor said, citing a test in 2014 that examined his arteries.

When Biden took office, he brought O'Connor back to the White House to continue serving as his doctor, and O'Connor was expected to lead a team of experts in conducting Biden's physical exam Friday.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in early 2020, Biden's team took intense steps to keep the then-candidate and now-president healthy as the virus raged and took a disproportionate toll among older populations. Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020 and his second dose just two weeks before taking office. He received a booster dose, which regulators say provides more enduring protection, in late September.

Psaki said Biden's doctors would release a "comprehensive written summary" of his physical, as is customary for presidents and presidential candidates.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, 75, was sharply criticized for releasing only cursory details on his health while running for and serving in the White House, including concealing the seriousness of his COVID-19 illness a month before the 2020 presidential election.