U.S. leaves Bagram Airfield, its military epicentre in Afghan war, after nearly 20 years

After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicentre of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaeda perpetrators of the September 11 attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defence Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S Miller, "still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces."