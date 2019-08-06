U.S. ambassador to Russia resigns

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. is resigning after a two-year stint during what he called a historically difficult time in relations between the two countries.

Derek Miller, president of the Salt Lake Chamber business association, said Tuesday that Huntsman is looking for places to live in Utah amid speculation that he may again run for governor.

Huntsman left the Utah governor's office in 2009, when President Barack Obama tapped him as U.S. ambassador to China.

President Donald Trump named him ambassador to Russia in 2017, as the U.S. investigated Moscow's meddling in the 2016 election.

In a resignation letter dated Monday, Huntsman said he was honoured by the trust Trump placed in him "during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations."

He will serve through Oct. 3.