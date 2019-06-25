U.S. launches Mideast peace plan in Bahrain with bid to solicit $50B for region

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to launch its $50 billion US economic formula for Israeli-Palestinian peace in Bahrain on Tuesday, but the Palestinian leadership reiterated its disdain for the plan, and Saudi Arabia, envisaged as one of its main bankrollers, also indicated some reservations.

The two-day international meeting, led by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, has been billed as the first part of Washington's broader political blueprint to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, to be announced at a later date.

The political details of the plan, which has been almost two years in the making, remain secret, and neither the Israeli nor Palestinian governments will attend the curtain-raising event in Bahrain's capital Manama.

In Gaza and the West Bank, Palestinians protested against the plan and burned portraits of Trump.

Washington will be hoping that attendees in Manama such as wealthy Gulf Arab states will show a concrete interest in the plan, that has already drawn criticism from Palestinians and many others in the Arab world.

Although the event is supposed to focus on economics, Gulf Arab states hope it will also be used to show their solidarity with the Trump administration over its hard line against Iran, a senior Gulf diplomat said.

Trump on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other officials after Iran downed a U.S. drone last week.

The Saudi delegation is led by Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and includes the governor of sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

'Opportunity of the century'

Under the Kushner plan, donor nations and investors would contribute about $50 billion to the region, with $28 billion going to the Palestinian territories — the Gaza Strip and the Israeli-occupied West Bank — as well as $7.5 billion to Jordan, $9 billion to Egypt and $6 billion for Lebanon.

Among 179 proposed infrastructure and business projects is a $5-billion transport corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.

"I laugh when they attack this as the 'deal of the century,'" Kushner told Reuters, referring to Trump's claim for the plan.

"This is going to be the 'opportunity of the century' if they have the courage to pursue it."

A Palestinian woman holds up a placard outside the UN headquarters in Beirut to protest against the U.S.-sponsored Middle East economic conference in Bahrain. (Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images)

Kushner, a Trump adviser who like his father-in-law comes from the world of New York real estate, is presenting his plan in a pair of pamphlets filled with graphs and statistics that resemble an investment prospectus.

Expectations for success are low. The Trump team concedes the economic plan — billed "Peace to Prosperity" — will be implemented only if a political solution to one of the world's most intractable conflicts is reached.

Any such solution would have to settle long-standing issues such as the status of Jerusalem, mutually agreed borders, satisfying Israel's security concerns and Palestinian demands for statehood, and the fate of Israel's settlements and military presence in territory where Palestinians want to build a state.

Saudi Arabia — a close U.S. ally that shares a common foe with Israel in Iran — voiced support on Tuesday for "international efforts aimed at improving prosperity, investment and economic growth in the region."

But Riyadh reiterated that any peace deal should be based on the Saudi-led Arab Peace Initiative that has been the Arab consensus on the necessary elements for a deal since 2002.

In an interview with Al Jazeera set to air on Tuesday, Kushner offered a rare glimpse into the plan's possible political contours, saying a deal would not adhere to the Arab Peace Initiative.

"I think we all have to recognize that if there ever is a deal, it's not going to be along the lines of the Arab Peace Initiative. It will be somewhere between the Arab Peace Initiative and between the Israeli position."

The Arab initiative calls for a Palestinian state drawn along borders that predate Israel's capture of territory in the 1967 Six Day War war, as well as a capital in East Jerusalem and the right of return for refugees, points rejected by Israel.

'The political solution is more important'

Hanging over the initiative are questions about whether the Trump team plans to abandon the "two-state solution," which involves creation of an independent Palestinian state living side by side with Israel.

The United Nations and most nations back the two-state solution, and it has underpinned every peace plan for decades.

But the Trump team — led by Kushner, Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman — has consistently refused to commit to it, keeping the political stage of the plan a secret.

Graffiti on a wall in Gaza City depicts U.S. President Donald Trump with a footprint on his face. (Khalil Hamra/Associated Press)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, has his own domestic problems, and faces an election and possible corruption charges. He denies any wrongdoing.

"We'll hear the American proposition, hear it fairly and with openness," Netanyahu said on Sunday. No Israeli ministers will attend, but an Israeli business delegation is expected.

Palestinian leaders have boycotted the workshop, and are refusing to engage with the White House — accusing it of pro-Israel bias after a series of recent Trump decisions. Kushner told Reuters that "some" Palestinian businessmen would attend.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was scathing about its prospects of success.

"Money is important. The economy is important. But politics are more important. The political solution is more important."

Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, has found itself in rare agreement with its arch-rival Abbas.

Hamas official Mushir al-Masri said the Trump approach "seeks to turn our political cause into a humanitarian cause and to merge the occupation into the region."

Kushner said even without the Israeli and Palestinian governments represented, the presence of Israeli business officials and journalists with their counterparts from the Arab world would be significant.