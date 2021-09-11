U.S. marks 20th anniversary of deadly Sept. 11 attacks

Millions of people solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the attacks.

The ceremony at Ground Zero in New York began exactly two decades after the attacks started with the first of four hijacked planes crashing into one of the World Trade Center's twin towers.

"It felt like an evil spectre had descended on our world, but it was also a time when many people acted above and beyond the ordinary," said Mike Low, whose daughter, Sara Low, was a flight attendant on that plane.

"As we carry these 20 years forward, I find sustenance in a continuing appreciation for all of those who rose to be more than ordinary people," Low told a crowd that included U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The anniversary unfolded under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, now ruled by the same militants who gave safe haven to the Sept. 11 plotters.

"It's hard because you hoped that this would just be a different time and a different world. But sometimes history starts to repeat itself and not in the best of ways," said Thea Trinidad, who lost her father in the attacks.

Loss and legacy

An image of a man who died in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, is held in New York City on Saturday, as people visited the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Bruce Springsteen and Broadway actors Kelli O'Hara and Chris Jackson sang at the commemoration, but by tradition, no politicians spoke there. In a video released Friday night, Biden addressed the continuing pain of loss but also spotlighted what he called the "central lesson" of Sept. 11: "that at our most vulnerable ... unity is our greatest strength.

Biden was also paying respects at the two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed the jets: the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pa. Together, the attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

At the Pennsylvania site — where passengers and crew fought to regain control of a plane believed to have been targeting the U.S. Capitol or the White House — former U.S. president George W. Bush said Sept. 11 showed that Americans can come together despite their differences.

'What we can be again'

"So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment," said Bush, who was in office on the day of the attacks. "On America's day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab their neighbour's hand and rally to the cause of one another."

Bush said that "it is the truest version of ourselves. It is what we have been and what we can be again."

A New York firefighter stands at attention on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York on Saturday. (Ed Jones/The Associated Press)

Calvin Wilson said a polarized country has "missed the message" of the heroism of the flight's passengers and crew, including his brother-in-law, LeRoy Homer.

"We don't focus on the damage. We don't focus on the hate. We don't focus on retaliation. We don't focus on revenge," Wilson said before the ceremony. "We focus on the good that all of our loved ones have done."

A person touches the name of a victim on the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, in New York on Saturday. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Former U.S. president Donald Trump visited a New York police station and a firehouse, praising responders' bravery while criticizing Biden over the pullout from Afghanistan.

"It was gross incompetence," said Trump, who was scheduled to provide commentary at a boxing match in Florida in the evening.

Other observances — from a wreath-laying in Portland, Maine, to a fire engine parade in Guam — were planned across a country now full of 9/11 plaques, statues and commemorative gardens

The aftermath

Bagpipers stand at attention on Saturday during a ceremony in New York to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (John Minchillo/The Associated Press)

The attacks ushered in a new era of fear, war, patriotism and, eventually, polarization.

They redefined security, changing airport checkpoints, police practices and the government's surveillance powers.

A post-Sept. 11 "war on terror" led to invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, where the longest U.S. war ended last month with a hasty, massive airlift punctuated by a suicide bombing attributed to a branch of the Islamic State extremist group.

The U.S. is now concerned that al-Qaeda, the terror network behind 9/11, may regroup in Afghanistan.