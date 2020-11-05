U.K. extends wage support scheme until March amid new lockdown

The British government and the Bank of England joined forces Thursday to provide further support to an economy that is set for a difficult winter following the imposition of new coronavirus lockdown measures.

Hours after the central bank increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger-than-anticipated £150 billion (roughly $256 billion Cdn), Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said the government's salary support program will be extended through March.

The extension of the program, which sees the government pay 80 per cent of the wages of people retained by firms rather than made redundant, comes on the day that England is back in lockdown and the other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are living under heightened restrictions.

Like other nations in Europe, the U.K. has seen a sharp spike in new cases in recent weeks and on Wednesday recorded another 492 virus-related deaths, the highest daily number since May. Overall, it has Europe's highest official COVID-19 death toll at 47,742.

The Job Retention Scheme, which was introduced alongside the national lockdown in March and helped keep a lid on unemployment, was due to expire at the end of October and to be replaced by a less-generous program.

A worker shuts the doors in a bar in Bristol city centre ahead of England's lockdown. (Ben Birchall/PA/The Associated Press)

However, it was reinstated on Saturday when the government abruptly announced another lockdown for England to last until Dec. 2. The lockdown, which formally came into force on Thursday, will see millions of workers going idle once again as it requires all non-essential venues such as pubs, restaurants, and stores selling items like books, clothing and sneakers, to close. The support package for self-employed workers was also made more generous.

"I've always said I would do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the U.K. and that has meant adapting our support as the path of the virus has changed," Sunak told lawmakers.

"It's clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support."

The government had for months balked at calls for an extension, arguing it wasn't its role to support every job in the economy forever. It was no doubt also concerned about the cost of the program.

While welcoming the move, the main opposition Labour Party criticized Sunak for failing to act sooner, a delay that it said generated uncertainty and prompted some firms to dismiss staff in recent weeks. The government said the furlough scheme could be backdated so anyone who was on a payroll on Sept. 23 but then made redundant can be re-employed.

"This cycle of bluster, denial and then running to catch up is costing jobs and causing chaos," said Labour's economy spokesperson Anneliese Dodds.

The Bank of England warned that the British economy is set for another downturn in the winter but laid out the hope that a recession — widely defined as two straight quarters of contraction — may be avoided. It said the outlook for the economy remains "unusually uncertain."

The latest restrictions will weigh on an economy that had been recovering from the sharp recession caused by the spring lockdown. During the earlier lockdown, the British economy contracted by around a quarter. It recouped some of that during the summer, though the bank said it was still nine per cent smaller than its pre-COVID level at the end of the third quarter.

In a set of new forecasts, the central bank said it now expects that recovery to end and the economy to shrink two per cent in the fourth quarter before rebounding at the beginning of 2021 — assuming the restrictions start to be lifted. As a result of the latest contraction, it now doesn't expect the British economy to reach its pre-COVID level until the first quarter of 2022.

The central bank's increase in the bond-buying program was bigger than the £100 billion (roughly $171 billion Cdn) anticipated in financial markets and is aimed at keeping borrowing rates low to boost lending and ensuring that money keeps flowing through the financial system.

An NHS worker speaks with soldiers as they carry supplies at Pontin's Southport Holiday Park, north of Liverpool, on Thursday prior to assisting in a mass and rapid testing pilot scheme for the novel coronavirus. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

"We believe there is value in acting quickly and strongly to support the economy and avoid the risks of any short-term disruption," bank governor Andrew Bailey told reporters.

The nine-member monetary policy committee, which also unanimously kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1 per cent, welcomed the decision by the government to extend the salary support program.

Although the program prevented mass unemployment this year, the jobless rate has edged up from a four-decade low of 3.8 per cent to 4.5 per cent, with the likes of British Airways, Royal Mail and Rolls-Royce all laying off thousands.

On Thursday, supermarket chain Sainsbury's became the latest big company to announce hefty cuts. It said it will shed around 3,500 jobs as part of plans to permanently close its meat, fish and deli counters, as well as some of its Argos standalone stores.

Given the outlook, the Bank of England expects the unemployment rate to rise to a peak of 7.75 per cent in the second quarter of next year.