Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World

U.K. Storm Gerrit rips off roofs, hampers travel and leaves thousands without power

A storm that battered the United Kingdom with high winds, heavy snow and rain has damaged houses, cancelled trains and left thousands of people without electricity across Scotland and parts of northern England.

Police report damage from a 'localized tornado' in Manchester

The Associated Press ·
Two row houses with damaged roofs following a storm in the United Kingdom.
Damaged roofs on this row of terraced houses in Stalybridge, England, east of Manchester, are shown, part of the destruction left Thursday after Storm Gerrit slammed the United Kingdom. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

A storm that battered the U.K. with high winds, heavy snow and rain has damaged houses, cancelled trains and left thousands of people without electricity across Scotland and parts of northern England.

Workers faced wind speeds of 128 km/h in some coastal areas of Scotland as they tried to restore power that was cut off when falling branches and other debris hit utility lines.

Storm Gerrit also left about 14,000 homes without power on Thursday morning.

Police in Manchester in northwest England said they received numerous reports late Wednesday of homes damaged by a brief "localized tornado." Photos showed roofs torn from houses and cars smashed by fallen trees and residents reported garden sheds being blown away.

A man cuts up a fallen tree with a chainsaw
A worker removes a fallen tree on Thursday following a tornado in Stalybridge. (Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)

The U.K.'s weather forecaster, the Met Office, said a "supercell thunderstorm" with a "strong rotating updraft" crossed the Greater Manchester area late Wednesday.

Evacuations

Local officials said some 100 properties were evacuated overnight. Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident due to the severity of the damage and potential risk to public safety, though no injuries were reported.

Storm Gerrit also caused widespread disruption to train service across Scotland, where travel on some lines was suspended until officials could carry out a full inspection of the network. A falling tree hit the driver's cabin on one train, but no one was injured.

Snow also blocked some roads in Scotland.

Heathrow Airport, the U.K.'s main travel hub, cancelled 18 flights on Wednesday because of air traffic control restrictions on domestic routes. Flights to European cities like Barcelona and Berlin were also affected.

WATCH | Jet lands in heavy winds caused by U.K. storm: 

See the moment a plane landed at Heathrow amid strong winds

2 hours ago
Duration 0:52
Video from Big Jet TV showed a plane making a bumpy landing at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday as it battled heavy winds caused by Storm Gerrit. The storm caused travel disruption and damaged houses and cars in parts of the U.K.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now