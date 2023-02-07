U.K. police officer jailed at least 30 years after admitting to dozens of rapes

A former London police officer was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period.

David Carrick, 48, admitted last month he was a serial rapist in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer.

Carrick, who joined the Metropolitan Police force in 2001, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, and charges including assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment. His crimes took place between 2003 and 2020.

The Met said his crimes had a "devastating impact" on the force, and apologized to victims after it emerged that nine allegations of rape and other crimes were made against Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was only suspended from the force after his arrest for a rape complaint in 2021.

'Monstrous advantage'

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said the former officer "took monstrous advantage of women" behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness.

"You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women, some very brutally, and you behaved as if you were untouchable. You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you," the judge told Carrick.

"For nearly two decades you were proved right, but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low."

Carrick, who worked in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, used his position of power to intimidate many of his victims, saying no one would believe their word against that of a serving officer, prosecutors said.

U.K. Interior Minister Suella Braverman called Carrick's crimes "a scar" on the police.

"It is vital we uncover how he was able to wear the uniform for so long," she said.