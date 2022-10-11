Under fire, U.K. PM Liz Truss dumps finance minister

British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday, shortly before she is expected to scrap parts of the government's economic package in a bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.

Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss's request after rushing back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington. Truss, in power for only 37 days, will hold a news conference later on Friday, Downing Street confirmed.

"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," said his resignation letter to Truss, which Kwarteng published on Twitter.

Former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt has been made Kwarteng's replacement, Truss's office said Friday.

British government bonds rallied further ahead of Truss's statement, adding to their partial recovery since her government started looking for ways to balance the books after her unfunded tax cuts crushed U.K. asset values and drew international censure.

Kwarteng is the country's shortest-serving chancellor since 1970, and his successor will be the fourth finance minister in as many months in Britain, where millions are facing a cost of living crisis.

Kwarteng had announced a new fiscal policy on Sept. 23, delivering Truss's vision for vast tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy out of years of stagnant growth.

Kwasi Kwarteng exits a car on Downing Street in London, England, on Friday. (Henry Nichols/Reuters)

But the response from markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos, as borrowing and mortgage costs surged.

Mounting pressure

The duo have since been under mounting pressure to reverse course, as polls showed support for their Conservative Party had collapsed, prompting colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced.

Having triggered a market rout, Truss now runs the risk of bringing the government down if she cannot find a package of public spending cuts and tax rises that can appease investors and get through any parliamentary vote in the House of Commons.

Her search for savings will be made harder by the fact the government has been cutting departmental budgets for years.

WATCH | U.K. axes proposed tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil: U.K. axes proposed tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil Duration 2:00

At the same time, the Conservative Party's discipline has all but broken down, fractured by infighting as it struggled first to agree a way to leave the European Union and then how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and grow the economy.

"If you can't get your budget through parliament, you can't govern," Chris Bryant, a senior lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said on Twitter. "This isn't about U-turns, it's about proper governance."

Downing Street has so far declined to comment, but Kwarteng had not been expected to appear at Truss's news conference later on Friday, fuelling speculation about his future.

During his time in the U.S., Kwarteng had been told by the head of the International Monetary Fund of the importance of "policy coherence," underlining how far Britain's reputation for sound economic management and institutional stability had fallen.

In Westminster, Truss was trying to find agreement with her cabinet ministers on a way to preserve her push for growth while reassuring the markets and working out which of the measures could be supported by her lawmakers in Parliament.

Earlier a minister in the trade department, Greg Hands, had said people wanting details on the budget would have to wait until Oct. 31, when Kwarteng was due to set out his full plan alongside independent forecasts that will show the cost of the tax cuts to the public finances and whether they will boost economic growth.

Critics of the government had said that wait was unacceptable.

Rupert Harrison, a portfolio manager at BlackRock and once an adviser to former British finance minister George Osborne, said markets have now almost fully priced in a U-turn.

"(That) means if the U-turn doesn't come markets will react badly," he said on Twitter.