British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.

Johnson gives in after more than 40 ministers quit government, tell him to go

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen leaving his residence at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday. His office said Thursday morning that he would resign, after more than 50 of his ministers quit cabinet. (Frank Augstein/The Associated Press)

An official in Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed the prime minister would announce his resignation later. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.

Johnson had rebuffed calls by his cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go.

It was not immediately clear whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister.

Minutes before the news broke, Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi called on Johnson to resign just 36 hours after Johnson put him in the job, while another newly appointed cabinet minister quit her post.

Zahawi said Johnson knew "the right thing to do" was to "go now."

Zahawi was appointed late Tuesday to replace Rishi Sunak, who resigned saying he could no longer support Johnson after a series of ethics scandals.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 6, 2022.
Some MPs point to the door as Johnson, right, speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Reuters)

 

