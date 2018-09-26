Trump, chairing 1st Security Council meeting, takes aim at China and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has for the first time called to order a meeting of the UN Security Council, on the topic of countering nuclear, chemical and biological weapons proliferation.

He took the opportunity Wednesday to accuse China of interfering in the U.S. midterm elections, but offered no details about the claim except to say that Beijing opposes his trade policy.

"China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election, coming up in November. Against my administration," Trump said in New York City while seated at the centre of an arc-shaped table.

"They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade and we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level," Trump said. "We don't want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election."

Trump himself is not up for re-election until 2020, but November's vote will decide whether his Republicans can keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote. Those findings have hung over Trump's presidency. In July at a summit in Helsinki, Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials and the U.S. president describes investigations as a political witch hunt.

Tough words for Iran

Trump also had tough words for Iran at Wednesday's meeting, saying that a government with such a track record "must never be allowed to obtain" a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, he thanked Iran, Russia and Syria for slowing their attack on Idlib province in Syria. Last week, Russia and Turkey reached a deal to avert an offensive against Idlib, the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria.

It's Trump's first experience in leading a session of the UN's most powerful body, where the U.S. currently holds the rotating presidency.

On Tuesday, during an unabashedly "America First" speech, Trump said Iranian leaders "sow chaos, death and destruction" and "spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond." His national security adviser, John Bolton, warned that there would be "hell to pay" if Tehran crossed the U.S., its allies or their partners.

U.S. president slams Iranian leadership, praises economic sanctions 1:26

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded by accusing the Trump administration of violating the rules of international law and "state obligations" by withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with the U.S. and five other major powers.

Rouhani wasn't expected to attend the Security Council meeting.

The council is made up of five permanent members — the U.S., China, Russia, Britain and France — and 10 other member states, who occupy a council seat for two-year terms. Iran is not among them.

Annual event

Meanwhile business continued Wednesday at the General Assembly, where for a second day, 193 UN members were taking turns to speak about pressing world issues and their national priorities in world affairs.

Among those tentatively scheduled to speak were the leaders of Panama, Iraq, Colombia, Afghanistan and Cuba.

This year, 133 world leaders have signed up to attend this year's assembly session, which ends Oct. 1, a significant increase from the 114 leaders last year.

However, America's go-it-alone attitude and growing divisions among key world powers risk eroding the UN's ability to bring positive change in global affairs and end conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.

Trump says U.S. is 'stronger, safer and richer' than it was before he became president 3:38

With files from Reuters