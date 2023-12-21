Sudan a 'human tragedy of immense proportions,' UN says, as hundreds of thousands flee violence

As the war in Sudan rages into its ninth month, the catastrophic human cost is barely noticed abroad. CBC’s Chris Brown breaks down how the situation became so desperate and why solutions seem so out of reach. Media ID:

Fighting between Sudan's military and a notorious paramilitary group has forced up to 300,000 people to flee their homes in a province that had been a safe haven for families displaced by the devastating conflict in the northeastern African country, the United Nations said Thursday.

The fighting erupted in the city of Wad Medani, the provincial capital of Jazeera province, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked the city earlier this month. The RSF said that it took over Wad Medani earlier this week, and the Sudanese military said that its troops withdrew from the city.

The UN agency International Organization for Migration (IOM), said that between 250,000 and 300,000 people fled the province — many reportedly on foot — to safer areas in the provinces of al-Qadarif, Sinnar and the White Nile. Some sheltered in camps for displaced people and many sought shelter in local communities, it said.

Civilians fleeing conflict in Sudan wait for asylum registration procedures at the United Nations High Commissioner, in Renk, South Sudan on Monday. The war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed thousands of people. (AFP/Getty Images)

Jazeera, Sudan's breadbasket, was home to about six million Sudanese. Since the war, about 500,000 displaced fled to the province, mostly from the capital, Khartoum, which has been the centre of fighting, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Medani, which is about 100 kilometres southeast of Khartoum, had hosted more than 86,000 of the displaced, OCHA said.

The World Food Programme announced Wednesday that it has temporarily halted food assistance in some parts of Jazeera, in what it described a "major setback" to humanitarian efforts in the province.

Sudan's war began in mid-April after months of tensions between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Both generals led a military coup in October 2021 that derailed Sudan's short-lived transition to democracy following a popular uprising that forced the removal of President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The conflict in Sudan has wrecked the country and killed up to 9,000 people as of October, according to the United Nations. However, activists and doctors' groups say the real toll is far higher.

"This is a human tragedy of immense proportions, deepening the country's already dire humanitarian crisis," said IOM director general Amy Pope. "The intensifying conflict and growing displacement underscore the urgency of a peaceful resolution, the need for a ceasefire and a robust response to avert a wider catastrophe."

Sudanese flee to Chad, other African nations

More than 1.5 million have sought refuge in neighbouring countries, according to the UN figures. Chad received more than 500,000 refugees, mostly from Sudan's western region of Darfur, where the RSF conquered much of its areas.

The fighting in Wad Medani forced many aid groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to evacuate its staff from the city, which was a centre of the humanitarian operations in the country.

A Sudanese family who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region sit beside their belongings in Adre, Chad, while waiting to be registered by UN officials as refugees, on July 26. (Zohra Bensemra/Reuters)

Ahmed Tag el-Sir, a father of three, fled along with his family to the neighbouring province of al-Qadarif after the RSF rampaged through their village of al-Sharfa Barakar north of Wad Medani.

"They shelled the village and took over residents' homes, like they did in Darfur," the man said from a relative's house where he shelters along with two other families. "We fled out of fear of being killed or our women being raped by the Janjaweed."

❗Up to 300,000 people have been displaced by the latest fighting in Sudan.<br><br>IOM has been delivering life-saving aid since the start of the crisis and reached nearly 660,000 people in Sudan and neighbouring countries. But more needs to be done. Read here👇<a href="https://t.co/W7qn9n9Swx">https://t.co/W7qn9n9Swx</a> —@UNmigration

The RSF takeover prompted fears among Wad Medani residents that they would carry out atrocities in their city as they did in the capital, Khartoum, and Darfur. The UN and rights groups have accused the RSF of atrocities in Darfur, which was the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s.

The RSF grew out of the state-backed Arab militias known as Janjaweed, which were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities in the Darfur conflict.