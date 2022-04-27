Tentative deal reached with Putin on evacuation of Mariupol steel plant

A spokesperson for the United Nations said Wednesday that a tentative agreement has been reached to arrange evacuations from the besieged steel plant in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, where as many as 1,000 civilians are believed to be sheltering.

The announcement comes after the first one-on-one meeting between UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Putin and Guterres discussed "proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol."

What questions do you have about Russia's invasion of Ukraine? Send an email to ask@cbc.ca.

They also agreed in principle, he said, that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel complex, the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city.

Discussions will be held with the UN humanitarian office and the Russian Defence Ministry on the evacuation, Dujarric said.

About 1,000 civilians and 2,000 Ukrainian defenders are believed to be holed up at the the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant, pictured here on Tuesday. The plant, with its labyrinth of underground tunnels, is believed to be the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Attacks continue in southern and Eastern Ukraine

On the ground in Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces had renewed attacks on the steel plant, with 35 airstrikes over 24 hours. An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders are believed to be inside, along with 1,000 civilians.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said Russia was using heavy bunker bombs. He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route they had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.

A satellite image of Mariupol, Ukraine, shows the location of the Azovstal steel plant. Capturing the city would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, and would also deprive Ukraine of a major port and prized industrial assets. (Google Earth/Maxar Technologies/The Associated Press)

Since the Russian invasion force was driven back at the outskirts of Kyiv last month, Moscow has refocused its operation on Eastern Ukraine, starting a new offensive from several directions to fully capture two provinces known as the Donbas.

Ukraine's General Staff acknowledged Russia had made gains in the east, capturing the town of Zavody and some outskirts of the town of Velyka Komyshuvakha on one front, and the Zarichne and Novoshtokivske settlements in Donetsk region.

In the south, Ukraine said it had attacked Snake Island, a Black Sea outpost seized by Russia early in the war when defenders became heroes to Ukrainians for rejecting a Russian demand to surrender with an obscenity.

Ukraine also accused Russia of trying to organize a fake referendum in Kherson, the only regional capital it has seized so far.

Canada imposes more sanctions

In retaliation for Russia's continued attempts to annex parts of the Donbas, Canada announced new sanctions on Wednesday against 203 individuals.

A statement issued by Global Affairs Canada said the new restrictions will target senior officials and others "who are complicit in the Russian regime's ongoing violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Canada will not stand idly by and watch President Putin and his accomplices attempt to redraw the borders of Ukraine with impunity. International law must be respected," Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

Fears grow that conflict may spread to Moldova

Concern has increased in recent days over the prospect of the conflict widening to neighbouring Moldova, where pro-Russian separatists have reported attacks this week in Transnistria.

The region has been occupied since the 1990s by Russian troops.

A senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin's goal is to secure not just Eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open the way to Transnistria, a long, narrow strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border where about 1,500 Russian troops are based.

A view of the damaged Ministry of State Security building, in Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova, is seen on Monday. Police in the Moldovan separatist region say several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the Ministry of State Security on Monday. (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria/The Associated Press)

It was not clear who was behind the blasts in Transnistria, but the attacks gave rise to fears that Russia is stirring up trouble so as to create a pretext to either invade or use the region as another launching point to attack Ukraine.

The separatists reported firing across the border from Ukraine near an arms depot on Wednesday. Moldova's pro-Western government has blamed forces inside the separatist region for attacks aimed at provoking conflict.

The invasion of Ukraine has left thousands dead or injured, reduced towns and cities to rubble, and forced more than five million people to flee. Moscow calls it a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and defeat fascists.