The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for more than $160 million US in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Pakistan's flooding, caused by weeks of unprecedented monsoon rains, was a signal to the world to step up action against climate change.

"Let's stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change," he said in a video message to an Islamabad ceremony launching the funding appeal. "Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country."

More than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis, have been affected by the catastrophic flooding, which has devastated a country already trying to revive a struggling economy. More than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed in the past 2½ months, displacing millions of people. Around a half million of those displaced are living in organized camps, while others have had to find their own shelter.

Floods could cost billions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the floods badly destroyed crops, and his government was considering importing wheat to avoid any shortage of food.

Sharif said Pakistan was witnessing the worst flooding in its history and any inadvertent delay by the international community in helping victims "will be devastating for the people of Pakistan."

He promised funds from the international community would be spent in a transparent manner and that he would ensure all aid reaches those in need. "This is my commitment," he told reporters, saying his country is "facing the toughest moment of its history."

WATCH | Pakistan floods destroy homes, crops and livestock: Pakistan floods are a 'national calamity' says aid director Duration 3:49

According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused $10 billion US in damage to the economy.

"It is a preliminary estimate likely to be far greater," Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told The Associated Press. More than 160 bridges and more than 3,400 kilometers of road have been damaged.

Rescuers continued to evacuate stranded people from inundated villages to safer ground. Makeshift tent camps have sprung up along highways.

Meteorologists have warned of more rains in coming weeks.

A family walk along a flooded street, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan, on Tuesday. (Fayaz Aziz/Reuters)

Pakistan is 'ground zero' for global warming: foreign minister

"The situation is likely to deteriorate even further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and flooding. For us, this is no less than a national emergency," Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Tuesday, urging the international community to give generously to the UN appeal.

"Since mid-June, in fact, Pakistan has been battling one of the most severe, totally anomalous cycles of torrential monsoon weather," he said. Rainfall during that time was three times the average, and up to six times higher in some areas, he said.

The UN flash appeal for $160 million US will provide food, water, sanitation, health and other forms of aid to some 5.2 million people, Guterres said.

"The scale of needs is rising like the flood waters. It requires the world's collective and prioritized attention," he said.