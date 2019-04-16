Britain drafts Libya ceasefire resolution for UN Security Council vote

A proposed UN resolution demands that all parties in Libya immediately de-escalate the fighting and commit to a ceasefire, with the number of displaced people in the battle for control of the capital Tripoli estimated at nearly 20,000.

The British-drafted resolution, circulated to Security Council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, also calls on all parties to immediately recommit to attending a UN-facilitated political dialogue "and work toward a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Libya."

The draft resolution expresses "grave concern" at military activity near Tripoli, which began after Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army — aligned with a rival government in the east — launched its offensive on April 3. The internationally supported, UN-backed government, which is weaker, is based in Tripoli.

It says the offensive "threatens the stability of Libya" and prospects for the national dialogue and a political solution in Libya, and has had a "serious humanitarian impact."

Diplomats told Reuters the draft text could be put to a vote as early as this week. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass.

The Security Council is divided over Haftar's offensive.

Haftar is supported by Russia, France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, who see him as the best hope of stabilizing the troubled country and combating extremists.

ICC prosecutor considering investigation

A proposed press statement soon after the offensive began that urged the Libyan National Army to halt the offensive was blocked by Russia, one of the permanent council members. Such statements require approval by all 15 council members.

The British draft proposal stresses the need for the parties to engage with UN envoy Ghassan Salame "with the aim of achieving a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political solution to bring security, political and economic sustainability and national unity to Libya."

Recent clashes between the rival militias have displaced nearly 20,000 people in the Tripoli area, the UN said, with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warning that she could investigate and possibly prosecute new offences.

UN spokesperson StephaneDujarric in New York said the number of displaces includes more than 2,500 in the last 24 hours, based on figures from the UN migration agency.

Dujarric said heavy weapons and shelling have damaged houses, schools and civilian infrastructure.

Khalifa Haftar, centre, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, has moved his forces westward and retains the support of France, among other nations. (Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters)

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who was already investigating crimes in Libya, said in a statement that she is "deeply concerned" about the escalation of violence and called on military commanders to prevent war crimes.

She said she "will not hesitate to expand my investigations and potential prosecutions to cover any new instances of crimes falling within the Court's jurisdiction."

On the ground Tuesday, Haftar's media office said clashes have been ongoing for days in the town of Ain Zara about 15 kilometres east of Tripoli.

It said clashes were taking place on the road that links the city to the Tripoli international airport. The LNA said earlier this month that they captured the airport but rival militias said they reclaimed the facility. The airport has not been functional since fighting in 2014 destroyed much of the facility.