Death toll from airstrikes at Libyan migrant centre rises to 53, UN report says

The United Nations said Thursday it had information that Libyan guards shot at refugees and migrants trying to flee from airstrikes that killed at least 53 people, including six children, in a migrant detention centre late on Tuesday.

A UN humanitarian report said there were two airstrikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.

"There are reports that following the first impact, some refugees and migrants were fired upon by guards as they tried to escape," the report said.

Two migrants who survived the strikes told The Associated Press they had been conscripted by a local militia to work in an adjacent weapons workshop. They told AP that for months, they were sent day and night to a workshop inside the Tajoura detention centre, which housed hundreds of African migrants.

A young migrant who has been held for nearly two years at Tajoura says "we clean the anti-aircraft guns. I saw a large amount of rockets and missiles too."

The migrants spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Aid agencies say even after the strikes, there is no plan for evacuating the facility.