UN human rights chief sends team to Chile amid violent protests

The United Nations' human rights chief is sending a three-member team to Chile to examine allegations related to security authorities' use of force and reported crimes by others, her office said Friday.

At least 18 people have died in turmoil that has swept Chile, where unrest that began as a protest over an increase in subway fares has morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality. According to Chile's human rights watchdog, more than 2,000 people have been detained and over 500 injured.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has decided to send the human rights officers to Chile from Oct. 28 to Nov. 22 to examine allegations of violations, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in Geneva. The mission will be based in Santiago but will visit other cities.

Shamdasani said Chilean lawmakers had called for her office to send a mission and the government also invited it. Bachelet is a two-time former Chilean president and the predecessor of current President Sebastián Piñera.

Most demonstrations have been peaceful, but instances of arson, looting and alleged brutality by security forces have shocked many in a nation known for relative stability. Piñera's administration is struggling to contain the strife.

Chile's President Sebastián Piñera, seen at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 24, told Chileans on Thursday that he had heard their demands 'loud and clear.' (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Shamdasani said Bachelet's office "has received allegations of violations of international norms and standards relating to the use of force by state security forces. We have also received reports of crimes committed by third parties."

The UN mission aims to meet government officials, representatives of civil society, the National Human Rights Institution and others, she said. As well as looking into alleged rights violations and measures taken by the government, it "will also look into the root causes of the protests."

Truck and taxi driver protest

Chilean truck and taxi drivers brought gridlock to the capital's highways on Friday in a protest against high road tolls that added to a week of rowdy demonstrations over social inequality.

On Friday morning, traffic was snarled along some major access points to Santiago as tractor-trailer trucks, cars and taxis slowed to a crawl, honking horns, waving Chilean flags and bearing signs of protest at toll rates.

"No more tolls! Enough with the abuse!" read bright yellow-and-red signs plastered to the front of large trucks.

Demonstrators gather in the Chilean town of Concepción, 500 kilometres south of Santiago, as protests continued around the country on Thursday. (Jose Luis Saavedra/Reuters)

Chile's unrest is the latest in a flare-up of protests in South America and round the world — from Beirut to Barcelona — each with local triggers but also sharing underlying anger at social disparities and the ruling elite.

Chileans on social media, meanwhile, were planning "the largest march in Chile" later on Friday, with rallies expected to paralyze major cities.

"These protests are necessary," said street vendor Sergio Perez. "But they've made everything difficult, especially getting around."

The streets of downtown Santiago were littered with trash and broken glass and reeked of tear gas early on Friday from the latest marches and clashes. Downtown traffic was light as many businesses and schools remained closed.

Vandals set fire to underground transport trains and stops last weekend, sowing an estimated $300 million US in damage and hobbling public transportation.

State of emergency

Chile's military has since taken over security in Santiago, a city of six million now under a state of emergency with night-time curfews.

"I used to take one bus to get to work, now I have to take four. This must stop," said Julio Herrera, 71, as he waited at a bus stop on his morning commute.

Piñera, a billionaire businessman, told the nation on Thursday he had heard "loud and clear" the demands of Chileans. He said he would send a bill to Congress on Friday to boost pensions by 20 per cent for the elderly.

On Thursday, he sent lawmakers legislation to overturn a recent hike in electricity rates, among several measures he said he hopes will turn the protests into an "opportunity."

A soldier patrols a metro station during a night curfew in Santiago on Friday. (Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)

Prosecutors said on Thursday that since Wednesday night 734 more people had been charged in connection with protests, looting and arson nationwide, with 324 taken into custody in Santiago.

An online poll conducted by local company Activa Research of 2,090 people found 83 per cent of respondents said they supported the goals of the demonstrators, but 72.5 per cent said they did not support violence as a method of protest.

Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera said there was "no chance" the government would call off two major global meetings in Santiago in coming months, including welcoming U.S President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.