UN chief concerned about Libya violence, urges 'calm and restraint'

The secretary general of the United Nations expressed concern Thursday about a possible major armed showdown over Libya's capital, urging the country's rival factions to instead turn to dialogue as forces loyal to a self-proclaimed army commander captured a town near Tripoli.

The remarks by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came during his visit to Libya, which began on Wednesday. Guterres is the second UN chief to visit Libya since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed Libya's longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi. Ban Ki-moon visited in October 2014.

Guterres, who is expected to hold a news conference in Tripoli later on Thursday, said on Twitter that he is "deeply concerned by the military movement taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation."

But on the ground, forces loyal to Marshal Khalifa Hifter, who commands the self-styled Libya National Army that's based in the country's east, took control overnight of the town of Gharyan, 50 kilometres from Tripoli, without major clashes.

It's the closest Hifter's forces have made it to Tripoli and fears are looming they will march on toward the capital, setting the stage for a major confrontation. Tripoli is under control of a weak UN-backed government and aligned militias, which are rival to the east-based administration and Hifter's army.

"I am sipping coffee now in Gharyan," Hifter's top aide Abdel-Salam al-Hassi told The Associated Press over the phone. "God willing, we will enter the rest of the cities without clashes."

He declined to comment on the force's upcoming steps.

Skirmishes were reported overnight in the mountain district of al-Assabaah, near Gharyan, in which two people — a resident and a militiaman — were killed, according to the media office of Hifter's forces.

The European Union's mission to Libya on Thursday also expressed concern over "the military buildup underway in Libya and the escalatory rhetoric which seriously risks leading to an uncontrollable confrontation."

Khalifa Hifter, who commands the self-styled Libya National Army, has said that 'liberating' Tripoli is his ultimate goal. (Ivan Sekretarev, File/Associated Press)

Hifter's army has waged a military campaign, spreading its footprint from eastern Libya where it first battled mostly Islamic militias and Islamist groups, starting in 2014. The campaign then extended southward as Hifter's forces took control of key towns and border crossings earlier this year and now is pushing west, toward Tripoli.

Hifter, who is backed by Egypt and Gulf Arab countries such as the United Arab Emirates, has labelled his rivals as "terrorists" and said on more than one occasion that "liberating" Tripoli is his ultimate goal.

Since Gadhafi's ouster and killing, Libya has descended into chaos, with two rival administrations and an array of militias fighting over power and oil fields.