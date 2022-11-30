Ukraine sees 9 fire deaths in 1 day, as civilians struggle to heat homes after Russian attacks

Ukraine's state emergency service said Wednesday that nine people had been killed in fires in the past 24 hours as people broke safety rules trying to heat their homes following Russian attacks on power facilities.

The number of fires has risen, it said, with Ukrainians increasingly resorting to using emergency generators, candles and gas cylinders in their homes because of power outages.

"Only in the last day, there were 131 fires in Ukraine, 106 of them in the residential sector. Nine people died, eight were injured," it said in a statement.

"Generators on balconies, gas cylinders in apartments, lit candles. … Due to violations of fire-safety rules, the use of uncertified products for heating and cooking, incidents of fires and explosions in highrise and private buildings have become more frequent."

The statement urged Ukrainians to take more care in their homes and to explain fire risks to children.

Rodion Piven rests on a bed while Anna Filatova applies makeup. Their apartment was without power as of Wednesday, in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Struggle to restore power to all

Ukraine is still struggling to restore full power a week after Russian missile strikes damaged energy facilities across the country.

National power grid operator Ukrenergo said the electricity deficit had fallen slightly, from 30 per cent on Tuesday morning to 27 per cent on Wednesday morning.

Energy consumption has risen as winter sets in. Weather forecasters said temperatures in the capital Kyiv would fall to –6 C overnight and were set to soon drop further.

Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Russia of weaponizing winter, as the now-nine-month-old conflict crosses into the coldest parts of the calendar.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told citizens to expect further Russia strikes on energy infrastructure in the days ahead.

Russia aims to 'freeze and starve': Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday condemned Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine's power grid and other infrastructure as Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to "freeze and starve" the country's people.

A man collects wood to heat his home in Avdiivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, earlier this month. His home had been hit by Russian shelling. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

Blinken spoke after a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Bucharest, Romania, devoted in part to co-ordinating aid to keep the lights — and furnaces — on in Ukraine.

"Russia has bombed out more than a third of Ukraine's energy system. Plunging millions into cold, into darkness as frigid temperatures set in. Heat. Water. Electricity. For children, for the elderly, for the sick. These are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard," he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has underscored that his country's biggest needs now are electrical gear and more advanced air-defence systems than it has so far received from the U.S. and other allies, to stop Russia from bombing its grid in the first place.

"The best way to help the Ukrainian energy system is to provide both spare parts to restore [the] energy system and air defence systems and ammunition to defend Ukraine's energy system from further missile terror conducted by Russia," Kuleba said.