Russian airstrikes hit western Ukraine as invading troops push toward Kyiv

Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time as troops kept up pressure on the capital, Kyiv, and the U.S. and its allies prepared to revoke Russia's favoured trading status in a new punishment for the invasion.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high-precision long-range weapons Friday to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk "out of action." He did not provide details.

The airstrikes on the Lutsk airfield left two Ukrainian servicemen dead and six people wounded, according to the head of the surrounding Volyn region, Yuriy Pohulyayko. In Ivano-Frankivsk, residents were ordered to shelters after an air raid alert, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said.

New satellite photos, meanwhile, appeared to show a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital had fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces raised for firing in another potentially ominous movement.

The photos emerged amid more international efforts to isolate and sanction Russia, particularly after a deadly airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol that Western and Ukrainian officials decried as a war crime.

Ukrainian's help an elderly woman cross the rail tracks to board a train from Lviv to Poland at the Lviv central rail station on Thursday. (Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Ukrainian authorities announced plans for several evacuation and humanitarian aid delivery routes with the support of the Red Cross. Their top priority is to free people struggling to flee Mariupol.

Konashenkov said Russian-backed fighters have advanced up to 800 metres of Mariupol from the east, north and west, further squeezing the city, which has the Azov Sea to its south. He said the advance was being conducted by fighters from the separatist-held Donetsk region, the standard Russian line for fighting in the east.

Putin approves 'volunteer' fighters

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved bringing "volunteer" fighters from around the world to join the Ukraine offensive. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia knew of "more than 16,000 applications" from countries in the Middle East, many of them from people who he said had helped Russia against the Islamic State group, according to a Kremlin transcript.

Since 2015, Russian forces have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against various groups opposed to his rule, including Islamic State.

Putin told Shoigu that Russia should help would-be volunteers to "move to the combat zone" and contrasted them with what he called foreign "mercenaries" fighting for Ukraine.

With increasing the pressure on Moscow, the U.S. and other nations were poised later Friday to announce the revocation of Russia's "most favoured nation" trade status, which would allow higher tariffs to be imposed on some Russian imports.

Unbowed by the sanctions, Russia kept up its bombardment of Mariupol while Kyiv braced for an onslaught, its mayor boasting that the capital had become practically a fortress protected by armed civilians.

WATCH | Mariupol's deputy mayor on life under threat, without electricity and communications: 'It's awful pictures, it's awful video, but it's our real life' | Mariupol Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov Duration 7:44 Serhiy Orlov, deputy mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine, joins Power & Politics to discuss what his city is facing as it is repeatedly shelled by Russian forces. About 400,000 people are trapped in the city with no electricity or cell service, and are boiling snow for water. 7:44

Ukraine's deputy economy minister said Friday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused $119 billion in damages to Ukraine's economy. He said 75 per cent of enterprises in war-hit areas had stopped operating and most metallurgical enterprises in Eastern Ukraine were not working.

Three Russian airstrikes also hit the eastern industrial city of Dnipro on early Friday, killing at least one person, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko. Meanwhile, Russian forces were pushing toward Kyiv from the northwest and east but were repulsed from Chernihiv as Ukrainian fighters regained control of Baklanova Muraviika, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement.

The convoy seen in satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed the 64-kilometre line of vehicles, tanks and artillery had been redeployed, the company said. Armoured units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some vehicles moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.

Russian forces advancing on Kyiv

The Russian column massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to stall as reports of food and fuel shortages circulated. U.S. officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles.

Still, the immediacy of the threat to Kyiv was unclear. A U.S. defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said Russian forces moving toward Kyiv had advanced about five kilometres in the past 24 hours, with some elements as close as 15 kilometres from the city.

A women covers herself with a blanket near a damaged fire truck after shelling in Mariupol on Thursday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated)

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in a video message announced efforts to create new humanitarian corridors to bring aid to people in areas occupied or under Russian attack around the cities of Kherson in the south, Chernihiv in the north and Kharkiv in the east.

Authorities also planned to send aid into Mariupol, a city of 430,000, where the situation was increasingly dire as civilians trapped inside the city scrounged for food and fuel, Vereshchuk said. Repeated previous attempts to do so have failed as aid and rescue convoys were targeted by Russian shelling.

WATCH | Russia denies responsibility for bombing of Mariupol hospital: Russia denies bombing Ukraine hospital as diplomatic talks fail Duration 2:31 The Kremlin is denying responsibility for the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol that sparked international outrage. 2:31

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that not a single civilian had been able to leave Mariupol on Thursday although Ukrainian authorities had managed to evacuate almost 40,000 people from five other cities.

He blamed Russian shelling for the failure of the evacuation attempt from Mariupol.

More than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege of the frigid city, Vereshchuk said.

Residents have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Nighttime temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones normally hover just above it. Bodies are being buried in mass graves. The streets are littered with burned-out cars, broken glass and splintered trees.

"It's awful pictures, it's awful video, but it's our real life," Serhiy Orlov, Mariupol's deputy mayor, told CBC News.

Some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, the International Organization for Migration said Friday. Some 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and centre of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs, Zelensky said.

Just over the border into Slovakia, CBC News spoke to tired Ukrainians who have fled. A woman named Tanya said her plan was to make her way to Warsaw, where she has heard there is a school that teaches blind children like her 10-year-old daughter Veronika.

"I just don't know how to get there from here," she said.