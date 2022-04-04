Global outrage mounts as Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre

The latest:

Red Cross says it again cannot reach besieged city of Mariupol due to security conditions.



Ukraine's Zelensky meets with residents in town of Bucha in rare foray outside Kyiv.



Russian foreign minister rejects allegations of atrocities in Bucha.



France's Macron says he supports more sanctions on Russia, specifically on coal and petrol.



AP journalists report seeing bodies apparently shot at close range in towns around Kyiv.

Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response to the alleged atrocities, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.

European allies, though united in outrage, appeared split on how to respond. Poland, which is on Ukraine's border and has taken in large numbers of refugees, angrily singled out France and Germany for not taking more strident action and urged Europe to quickly wean itself off Russian energy, while Berlin said it would take a longer-term approach.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital, Kyiv, that were recaptured from Russian forces in recent days. In Bucha, northwest of the capital, Associated Press journalists saw 21 bodies, including a group of nine in civilian clothes who appeared to have been shot at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs.

In Motyzhyn, to the west of Kyiv, AP journalists saw the bodies of four people who appeared to have been shot at close range and thrown into a pit. Residents said the mayor, her son, and her husband — who had been bound and blindfolded — were among them.

A woman cries while waiting along with others for distribution of food products on Sunday in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military. (Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first reported foray outside the capital since the war began, visiting Bucha on Monday to meet with residents. There, he denounced the killings as "genocide" and "war crimes."

Olena Kolesnik, who fled Kharkiv for Poland, echoed that assessment.

"This is genocide, this is fascism. This is the extermination of people, innocent people, children, women, and the elderly," she said, while also describing her hometown in Ukraine's north as being in a state of ruin after weeks of shelling.

The images of battered corpses lying in the streets or hastily dug graves unleashed a wave of outrage that could signal a turning point in the nearly six-week-old war. But sanctions have thus far failed to halt the offensive, and rising energy prices along with the tight controls on the Russian currency market have blunted their impact, with the ruble rebounding strongly after initially crashing.

WATCH | Bodies are seen in streets in Kyiv suburb: Gruesome scenes emerge near Kyiv as Russian troops retreat Duration 5:05 WARNING: This video contains graphic footage. The devastation of war is nowhere more apparent than in Bucha, one of Kyiv's northern suburbs where streets are lined with the bodies of civilians and burnt combat vehicles. 5:05

Russia says photos were 'stage managed'

Western and Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of war crimes before, and the International Criminal Court's prosecutor has opened a probe to investigate the conflict. But the latest reports ratcheted up the condemnation even further, with Ukraine's president and some Western leaders going so far as to accuse Russia of genocide.

The crime of genocide is difficult to prove, as prosecutors would have to show that the killers or their commanders had a "specific intent" to partially or wholly destroy a group of people — but the use of the word has clear emotional resonance and could serve to draw even more attention to the conflict.

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha on Sunday. (Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected the allegations, describing the scenes outside Kyiv as a "stage-managed anti-Russian provocation." He said the mayor of Bucha made no mention of atrocities a day after Russian troops left last week, but two days later scores of bodies were photographed scattered in the streets.

He said Russia is pushing for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the matter, but the U.K., which currently chairs the body, has refused to convene it. The United States and Britain have accused Russia in recent weeks of using Security Council meetings to spread disinformation.

European leaders, meanwhile, left no doubt about who they thought was behind the killings.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "the Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area."

"The perpetrators of war crimes and other serious violations as well as the responsible government officials and military leaders will be held accountable," he added.

The body of a man lies on a dirt path in Bucha on Monday. Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces in recent days. (Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press) Bodies, one with hands bound by white cloth, lie on a street in Bucha on Sunday. (Mikhail Palinchak/Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that there is "clear evidence of war crimes" in Bucha that demand new measures. "I'm in favour of a new round of sanctions and in particular on coal and petrol. We need to act," he said on France-Inter radio.

But Poland's prime minister, who described Russia under President Vladimir Putin as a "totalitarian-fascist state," lashed out at German and French leaders by name for not doing more, while calling for actions "that will finally break Putin's war machine."

"President Macron, how many times have you negotiated with Putin? What have you achieved? ... Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?" Mateusz Morawiecki asked. "Chancellor Scholz, Olaf, it is not the voices of German businesses that should be heard aloud in Berlin today. It is the voice of these innocent women and children."

Morawiecki said "the bloody massacres perpetrated by Russian soldiers deserve to be called by name: This is genocide." Spain's prime minister also used the word "genocide."

But election victories by incumbent right-wing parties that are friendly to Russia in both Hungary and Serbia over the weekend pointed to other potential cracks in Western opposition to the invasion.

Gas boycott weighed

The U.S. and its allies have sought to punish Russia for the war by imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia. But they may be reluctant to impose measures that cause further harm to a global economy still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. As a major oil and gas exporter, Russia stands to benefit from any rise in already high global energy prices.

Europe is in a particular bind, since it gets 40 per cent of its gas and 25 per cent of its oil from Russia. Governments have been scrambling to find ways to reduce that reliance without causing a substantial loss of economic output. Over the weekend, Lithuania announced it cut itself off entirely from gas imports from Russia.

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the economy minister and responsible for energy, said Europe can go "significantly further" in imposing sanctions against Russia. But he said Germany is right to take a longer-term approach to abandoning Russian energy imports.

The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, centre, reacts during his funeral, after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Monday. (Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press)

Germany has faced criticism for opposing an immediate halt to Russian energy deliveries. The country says it hopes to end Russian coal imports this summer and oil imports by the end of the year, but halting gas will take longer since it relies more heavily on it.

"We are working every day on creating the conditions for and steps toward an embargo," Habeck said. "We are on the right track."

Wolfgang Buechner, a German government spokesperson, meanwhile said Putin and his supporters "will feel the consequences," of additional measures to be approved in the coming days, though he provided no details.

Putin's Feb. 24 invasion has killed thousands of people and forced more than four million Ukrainians to flee their country. Putin has said the attack is aimed at eliminating a security threat and demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join the NATO military alliance of Western countries. Ukraine insists it never posed any threat but has offered to officially declare itself neutral.

A man carries a girl as he arrives with other families to board a train at Kramatorsk central station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region, on Monday. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

While Western officials initially said they believed Putin's goal was to take Kyiv and potentially install a Kremlin-friendly government, Russian forces faced stiff resistance on their road to the capital and have now retreated from some areas around it. Now, Moscow says it is focusing its offensive on the Donbas in the country's east, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for years.

Britain's Defence Ministry said Monday that Russia is continuing to flood soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner private military group into the Donbas. It said Russian troops are also still trying to take the strategic port city of Mariupol, which lies in the region and has seen weeks of heavy fighting and some of the worst suffering of the war.

WATCH | Mariupol residents struggle amid intense fighting: Mariupol, Ukraine residents bury their dead, struggle for survival Duration 1:32 Residents of the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol struggle through daily life, burying the dead, scrounging for food and water and trying to keep spirits up amid intense fighting. 1:32

"Mariupol is almost certainly a key objective of the Russian invasion," the ministry said, "as it will secure a land corridor from Russia to the occupied territory of Crimea," in the south, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Ukraine says it has evacuated thousands of civilians in recent days from the city. Several attempts by International Committee of the Red Cross teams to reach the besieged city in recent days have been unsuccessful, and a spokesperson for the organization said it was again unable to enter on Monday to evacuate civilians, citing security conditions.

Also Monday, the Ukrainian military said its forces had retaken some towns in the northern Chernihiv region and humanitarian aid was being delivered.