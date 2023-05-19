As the lead trauma surgeon at a Kyiv military hospital, Petro Nikitin has his hands deep in a war churning hundreds of kilometres away.

The 59-year-old doctor's work to repair the bodies of some of the most badly injured soldiers is all-consuming.

"I only operate," Nikitin said, during a pause in surgery.

"I do nothing else in my life now. I don't see my children, who have been evacuated, I don't see my wife, who has been evacuated, I live by myself, and all I do is treat the wounded."

While the Ukrainian military doesn't provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded since Russia invaded the country nearly 15 months ago.

Fighting has been particularly fierce in recent weeks around the eastern city of Bakhmut — the scene of the war's longest and bloodiest battle, where Ukrainian forces have recently clawed back more territory from Russian forces.

More fighting, more harm

A major Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected in coming weeks, with more people likely to end up on operating tables in Nikitin's hospital, which like other Ukrainian military hospitals, is short-staffed because physicians were pulled away to work in field hospitals.

Two parts of a damaged Russian tank are seen from above, as a man plants sunflowers in a garden in the Ukrainian village of Velyka Dymerka. A major Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected in the coming weeks. (Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press)

The Associated Press agreed not to identify the Kyiv hospital for security reasons.

On Feb. 25, 2022, the day after Russian troops invaded, Nikitin posted a photo on Facebook that showed him listening to an Israeli specialist in treating gunshot wounds.

Surgeons from around the world had agreed to participate in an online training on combat-related injuries that Nikitin hastily organized as president of Ukraine's chapter of an international association of trauma specialists.

"Every one of us had relevant experience before the invasion, but not in such volume," Nikitin said. "The high numbers of traumas is something new for us."

Gunshot wounds turned out to be rare.

"I don't even remember the last time I extracted a bullet," the surgeon said.

Many types of injuries

But he has become familiar with a range of traumatic injuries: explosive weapons such as landmines, artillery shells and grenades frequently harm many parts of the body at the same time.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 15. (Libkos/The Associated Press)

"We receive people with damaged legs, chests, stomachs and arms all at once," Nikitin said. "In such cases, we have to decide what part of the injury should be our priority."

The military hospital is one of several in Kyiv. As a top-level trauma centre, it receives the most complex cases, typically involving patients who were stabilized at the front and spent time in a field hospital before being transferred to the capital.

"We don't do first aid here. We don't save lives. That's done by the medics," he said. "What we try to do is return these people to a normal life."

Dealing with wounds involving damage to soft tissue, bone and the structures that bind nerves and veins are the most difficult for his surgical team, Nikitin said.

Sometimes they are forced to amputate a soldier's arm or leg, which "from a moral point of view" is always a gut-wrenching decision, he said.

"It's emotionally hard not only for the patient, but for the surgeon."

Long days, every day

Nikitin typically gets to the hospital at 7:45 a.m. and stays until the work is done, sometimes not leaving until about 11 p.m.

His wife and children fled Ukraine in March 2022 as Russian forces closed in on Kyiv. He accompanied his family to the border, and returned to the city.

As the Russian and Ukrainian armies both prepare for possible spring offensives, his schedule has lightened to about three surgeries a day.

Most of the patients he treated recently were wounded in fighting for Bakhmut and elsewhere in Donetsk province, or in northern Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy provinces, which are shelled regularly.

A 20-year-old Ukrainian soldier named Mykyta is seen at a Kyiv military hospital earlier this month. He was injured defending his hometown of Bakhmut. (Alex Babenko/The Associated Press)

A young soldier Nikitin operated on recently was Mykyta, a Bakhmut native who was wounded in the lower leg while fighting for his hometown and celebrated his 20th birthday shortly after his surgery. The AP is withholding his last name in accordance with military guidelines.

His last memory of Bakhmut forms a "terrible" image in his mind, the young soldier said.

"It's the city where I spent my childhood, and the city is destroyed," he said from his hospital bed. "The city is on fire."

Compared with the massive trauma suffered by some patients, Mykyta's wound did not look so severe, but he still might lose his lower leg, Nikitin said.

Attempts to graft skin over the wound proved unsuccessful, and doctors tried again.

Nikitin felt optimistic after the surgery, but said it would take three weeks to know whether the latest skin graft worked.

"If it does not work out, the next step will be amputation," he said.